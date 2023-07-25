Trading Standards takes legal action against Alness shop selling illegal vape





An order was granted by Tain Sheriff Court imposing legal requirements and restrictions on local nicotine vape retailer Muhammed Shuaab Director trading as, J&M Patterson Ltd, 33-35 High Street, Alness The High Council Trading Standards executed an order against Shuaab in April 2022. This followed intelligence that he was continuing to sell nicotine vapor (NVP or vape) products that did not comply with product safety and labeling requirements. The order was issued after Shuaab was visited and advised by Trading Standards Officers that he must ensure that all NVPs purchased were compliant and could be legally sold. Over 1000 NVP (or nicotine vapors) in the possession of Mr. Shuaab were removed, examined and found to be in violation of the above legislation. As a result of the above Order, these NVP will now be sent for destruction. The supply or possession of NVPs which do not comply with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 (“TRPR 2016”) constitutes an offense under Regulation 48 which can lead to a sentence of up to 12 months imprisonment or a fine not exceeding £5,000 or both. Nicotine vapor products (NVP) are highly addictive substances. Unsafe appliances that lack essential instructions, warnings and information to protect vulnerable consumers are of particular concern and can pose a serious health risk to the unsuspecting user. The High Council’s Trading Standards also has concerns that retailers may be supplying single-use vapes that contain high levels of nicotine. The order sets out requirements for a retailer in relation to the sale of NVPs (or vapes) to persons under the age of 18. As a registered business, Mr. Shuaab must operate a 25 age verification policy to prevent the sale of vapors to persons under the age of 18. Failure to comply with such a policy is a criminal offence. The order also legally requires Mr. Shuaab to prevent the sale of a nicotine vapor product to a person under the age of 18 without the required written authorization. Moreover, Mr. Shuaab is also required to inform the Highland Council of any change of business name or personal name or address for the next 5 years. A sleeve of “Richmond Blue” cigarettes (200 cigarettes) was also found in his possession, which were seized and handed over to the trademark holder for examination. The cigarettes were later found to be counterfeit. The Trade Marks Act 1994 makes it an offense for any person to engage in the unauthorized use of registered marks in connection with the distribution of goods. Counterfeit cigarettes also often contain very high levels of harmful ingredients and have no liability for them. The offering of NVPs (or vapes) that do not match the supply/sale and possession of counterfeit cigarettes constitute an offense under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 as the person states or creates the impression that a product can be sold, when legally they cannot. Retailers selling NVP (or vape) can quickly and easily check if the product they have purchased is registered with the MHRA and can therefore be sold legally by going to https://vape-click.com/ . In addition, retailers wishing to sell tobacco and vape must by law register with https://www.tobaccoregisterscotland.org/. Members of the public can report any concerns they may have about vape sales to Trading Standards by contacting Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or online at https://www.consumeradvice.scot/. If anyone has any information about the sale of counterfeit goods, they can notify Trading Standards anonymously online at the Highland Council website: www.highland.gov.uk/counterfeits

