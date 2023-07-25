NatWest backs CEO after she admits ‘serious wrongdoing’ over Farage leak





LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) – NatWest ( NWG.L ) CEO Alison Rose has admitted a “serious error of judgement” in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage’s relationship with the bank with a senior BBC journalist, but the lender’s board said she still had her support. The taxpayer-backed lender has faced intense political and media scrutiny over a decision by its private bank Coutts to close Farage’s accounts after the politician-turned-broadcaster received an internal document saying it was partly because his views were not “in line” with those of the bank. Rose has also faced days of speculation over whether she discussed Farage’s account with the public broadcaster BBC – which she admitted for the first time on Tuesday. Farage hit back at NatWest’s statement on his TV show of the same name on the GB News channel and criticized Rose as “unfit” to run a bank, as well as criticizing NatWest chairman Howard Davies and Coutts CEO Peter Flavel. “The government needs to say we have no confidence in this management. Frankly, I think they should all go,” he said, after declaring that Rose had breached a “fundamental trust”. Davies said earlier in a NatWest statement that Rose retained the “full confidence” of the bank’s board, adding that he would seek an independent review into the matter. Davies hinted that Rose – whose total pay packet jumped almost 50% to £5.2m in 2022 – could dock her bonuses at the end of the year, saying events would be taken into account “in decisions on remuneration”. Rose confirmed in the statement that she had discussed Farage’s “relationship with the bank” with BBC Business Editor Simon Jack. “I realize that in my conversations with the BBC’s Simon Jack, I made a serious error of judgement,” Rose said, but added that she had not disclosed any personal financial information to Farage and had answered a general question about eligibility. The BBC on Monday also apologized to Farage after initially reporting he had fallen below the financial threshold required to be a client at Coutts in a story Jack later described as “incomplete and inaccurate”. Coutts’ website advises that its customers must be able to borrow or invest at least £1m in the bank or hold £3m in savings. Farage said the statements made by the BBC and NatWest were “contradictory”. Rose also said she was not part of the decision-making process to “exit” Farage’s accounts and said it was a decision made by Coutts. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had asked NatWest’s board to review the matter independently and welcomed its statement. “It is vital that the review is well-resourced and that those conducting it have access to all the information and people necessary to investigate what happened quickly and thoroughly,” said Sheldon Mills, the FCA’s executive director for consumers and competition. The UK Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain’s financial services minister, Andrew Griffith, will meet lenders tomorrow to discuss concerns that banks have closed customers’ accounts over their political views, ahead of reforms requiring banks to explain and delay these decisions. Reporting by Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise Editing by Simon Jessop, Mark Potter, William Maclean Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

