The Office of International Programs welcomes the new Director of International Student Services





Seton Halls Office of International Programs (OIP) welcomes Katsumi Kishida, MA, as the new Director of International Student Services. In line with the University’s strategic goals of increasing international enrollment and increasing study abroad opportunities, OIP will now have dedicated resources for both international student services and study abroad programs led by our distinguished faculty. On the study abroad side, Douglas Cantelmo will now be the Director of Study Abroad and Global Engagement. Katsumi Kishida has 20 years of experience in International Education and is an expert in international student mobility. Her areas of expertise are International Student and Scholar Services, F-1/J-1 regulatory compliance, education abroad, and global programming initiatives. Originally from Japan, Katsumi has lived experience in the United States and Japan. She earned her BA in International Relations at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan and earned her MA in International Education at Teachers College, Columbia University as an F-1 international student herself. Her passion for supporting international students goes back to her undergraduate days, where she founded a student organization to support the international community on campus. Katsumi has turned her passion into her lifelong career, supporting international students on campus, as well as creating and supporting global initiatives on various campuses. “I am truly excited to join the Seton Hall family and foster a welcoming and supportive campus community for international students! I look forward to helping lead the international community to be successful and embody global citizenship at Seton Hall and prepare them for their future careers,” said Kishida. “I am committed to growing the international student population and helping to unlock their full potential and emphasizing ‘what [their] great minds can do! She is an active member of the Association of International Educators, NAFSA, and has presented at regional and national conferences, served as a member of the NAFSA Coaches Corps, and as a New Jersey State Representative from 2017-2018. She is currently serving as the 2023 NAFSA Region X Chair and is chairing the NAFSA Bi-Regional Conference (RX and RXI) in Montreal, Canada in October. The conference is expected to bring together 500+ attendees from New York, New Jersey and New England states to learn, network and engage with EI professionals dedicated to advancing the field of international education. “We are privileged to add Katsumi, a nationally recognized expert in the field of international student services, to our International Programs team,” said Mary Kate Naatus, Assistant Provost and Dean of Continuing Education and Professional Studies. “Her years of experience as an international student services professional, as well as her personal experience as an international student provide her with unique knowledge that she brings to the University.” Katsumi is also a foodie who loves to travel and enjoys living at the beach with her dog, Duchess. Categories: Education

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shu.edu/international-programs/news/oip-welcomes-new-international-student-services-director.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos