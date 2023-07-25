IMF advances global economic growth forecast for 2023 higher, sees ongoing challenges

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its global growth estimates for 2023, given resilient economic activity in the first quarter, but warned that ongoing challenges were weakening the medium-term outlook.

The IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook said inflation was coming down and acute stress in the banking sector had eased, but the balance of risks facing the global economy remained tilted to the downside and credit was tight.

The global lender said it now expects real global GDP growth of 3.0% in 2023, up 0.2 percentage points from its April forecast, but left its outlook for 2024 unchanged, also at 3.0%.

The 2023-2024 growth forecast remains weak by historical standards, well below the 3.8% annual average seen in 2000-2019, largely due to weaker output in advanced economies, and could remain at that level for years.

“We’re on the right track, but we’re not out of the woods,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview, noting that the improvement was largely driven by first-quarter results. “What we’re seeing when we look five years out is actually close to 3.0%, maybe a little over 3.0%. That’s a significant slowdown compared to what we had before COVID.”

This was also linked to the aging of the global population, particularly in countries such as China, Germany and Japan, he said. New technologies may increase productivity in the coming years, but this in turn could be disruptive to labor markets.

Debt anxiety can spread

The outlook is “broadly stable” in emerging markets and developing economies for 2023-2024, with growth of 4.0% in 2023 and 4.1% in 2024, the IMF said. But he noted that credit availability is tight and there was a risk that debt distress could spread to a wider set of economies.

The world is in a better place now, the IMF said, noting the World Health Organization’s decision to end the global health emergency surrounding COVID-19, and with shipping costs and delivery times now at pre-pandemic levels.

“But the forces holding back growth in 2022 remain,” the IMF said, citing still high inflation that was eroding household purchasing power, higher interest rates that have raised the cost of borrowing and tighter access to credit as a result of banking strains that emerged in March.

“International trade and demand and output indicators in manufacturing all point to further weakness,” the IMF said, noting that excess savings built up during the pandemic are falling in advanced economies, particularly the United States, implying “a thinner buffer to protect against shocks.”

While immediate concerns about the health of the banking sector, which were sharpest in April, had subsided, financial sector turmoil could resume as markets adjust to further tightening by central banks, he said.

The impact of higher interest rates was particularly evident in poorer countries, increasing debt costs and limiting scope for priority investment. As a result, output losses compared to pre-pandemic forecasts remain large, especially for the world’s poorest countries, the IMF said.

The IMF forecast that headline global inflation would fall to 6.8% in 2023 from 8.7% in 2022, falling to 5.2% in 2024, but core inflation would fall more gradually, reaching 6.0% in 2023 from 6.5% in 2022 and easing to 24.24% in 2024.

Gourinchas told Reuters it could take until late 2024 or early 2025 for inflation to fall below central bankers’ targets and the current cycle of monetary tightening to end.

The IMF warned that inflation could rise if the war in Ukraine intensifies, citing concern over Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative, or if more extreme temperature rises caused by the El Nino weather pattern boost commodity prices. This in turn may cause further rate hikes.





The IMF said world trade growth is slowing and will reach just 2.0% in 2023 before picking up to 3.7% in 2024, but both growth rates are well below the 5.2% recorded in 2022.

The IMF raised its outlook for the United States, the world’s largest economy, forecasting growth of 1.8% in 2023 from 1.6% in April, as labor markets remained strong.

It left unchanged its forecast for growth in China, the world’s second-largest economy, at 5.2% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024. But it warned that China’s recovery was not performing well and a deeper contraction in the real estate sector remained a risk.

The fund lowered its outlook for Germany, now expected to contract 0.3% in 2023 versus a 0.1% contraction in April, but significantly upgraded its forecast for the UK, now expected to grow 0.4% versus a 0.3% contraction forecast in April.

Eurozone countries are expected to grow by 0.9% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024, both up 0.1 percentage point from April.

Japan’s growth was also revised upward by 0.1 percentage point to 1.4% in 2023, but the IMF left its outlook for 2024 unchanged at 1.0%.

Inflation remains in focus

The central bank’s rate hike to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity, the IMF said, adding that the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England were expected to raise rates by more than expected in April before cutting rates next year.

He said central banks should remain focused on fighting inflation, strengthening financial supervision and monitoring risk. If further strains emerge, countries should quickly provide liquidity, he said.

The fund also advised countries to build fiscal buffers to cushion further shocks and provide support to the most vulnerable.

“We have to be very vigilant about the health of the financial sector … because we could have something that basically catches on very quickly,” Gourinchas said. “There is always a risk that if financial conditions tighten, this could have a disproportionate effect on emerging markets and developing economies.”

The IMF said unfavorable inflation data could cause a sudden rise in market expectations about interest rates, which could tighten financial conditions further, putting stress on banks and non-bank institutions, especially those with exposure to commercial real estate.

“Contagion effects are possible, and a flight to safety, with an appreciation of the reserve currency, would cause negative effects for global trade and growth,” the IMF said.

The fragmentation of the global economy given the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions remained another key risk, especially for emerging economies, Gourinchas said. This could lead to more restrictions on trade, especially in strategic goods such as critical minerals, cross-border movements of capital, technology and workers, and international payments.