‘We’ve changed the game’: Teamsters win historic UPS contract





Agreement results in higher wages, more work, equal pay, air conditioning, MLK day, part-time bonuses Press contact: Kara Deniz Email: [email protected] (WASHINGTON) Today, the Teamsters reached the most historic tentative agreement for workers in UPS history, protecting and rewarding more than 340,000 UPS crews nationwide. The hugely lucrative contract raises wages for all workers, creates more full-time jobs and includes dozens of workplace protections and improvements. The UPS Teamsters National Bargaining Committee unanimously approved the five-year tentative agreement. UPS rank and file teams sacrificed everything to get this country through a pandemic and enabled UPS to reap record profits. Teamwork moves America. The union entered this fight committed to winning for our members. We asked for the best contract in UPS history and we got it, said Teamsters General President Sean M. OBrien. UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations. We changed the game, fighting it day and night to make sure our members won a deal that pays strong wages, rewards their work and doesn’t require a single concession. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers. UPS came dangerously close to a strike, but we stood firm on our demands. In my more than 40 years in Louisville, representing members at Worldport, the nation’s largest UPS hub, I have never seen a national contract level the playing field for workers so dramatically. The agreement puts more money in the pockets of our members and creates a whole range of new protections for them on the job, said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. We stayed focused on our members and fought like hell to get everything UPS full-time and part-time crews deserve. Band members served on the committee for the first time, so we had to show up every day to support our fellow Teamsters and share their stories, said Brandy Harris, a part-time UPS crew with Local 174 in Seattle and a member of the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee. Our hard work has paid off with those members and leaders negotiating for more at the table with my sisters and brothers who have created a credible threat of strike action across the country. Our union was organized and we were ruthless. We have achieved every goal that UPS Teamster members wanted and asked for with this agreement. It’s a yes vote for the most historic contract we’ve ever had. Highlights of the 2023-2028 UPS Teamster National Master Agreement include: Historic salary increases. Existing full-time and part-time UPS crews will receive $2.75 more per hour in 2023 and $7.50 more per hour over the life of the contract. Existing part-time employees will be immediately raised to no less than $21 an hour, and part-time employees earning more under a market rate adjustment will continue to receive all new general wage increases. The overall pay increases for part-time workers will be double the amount received in the previous UPS Teamsters contract, and existing part-time workers will receive an average total pay increase of 48 percent over the next five years. The pay increase for full-time employees will keep UPS Teamsters the highest-paid delivery drivers in the country, improving their average top rate to $49 an hour. Current part-time UPS crewmen would receive lifetime wage increases of up to $1.50 an hour on top of the new hourly raises, adding to their earnings. The new part-time hires at UPS will start at $21 an hour and go up to $23 an hour. All UPS Teamster drivers classified as 22.4 will be immediately reclassified to regular package car drivers and placed on seniority, ending the unfair two-tier pay system at UPS. Safety and health protection, including vehicle air and cargo ventilation. UPS will equip in-cab air conditioning on all larger delivery vehicles, express vans and packages purchased after January 1, 2024. All cars get two fans and air induction fans in the cargo compartments. All UPS crews will take Martin Luther King Day as a full holiday for the first time. No more forced overtime on Teamster drivers’ days off. Drivers would work one of two workweek schedules and could not be forced to work overtime on scheduled days off. Part-time UPS Teamster employees will be given priority to perform all seasonal support work using their vehicles with an eight-hour lock-in warranty. For the first time, seasonal work will be limited to five weeks only from November to December. Creating 7,500 new full-time Teamster jobs at UPS and filling 22,500 open positions, creating more opportunities over the life of the agreement for part-time workers to transition to full-time work. More than 60 total changes and improvements to the National Master Agreement more than any other time in Teamsters history and zero omissions from the rank-and-file. On July 31, representatives of the 176 UPS Teamster locals in the US and Puerto Rico will meet to review and recommend the tentative agreement. All UPS members will receive a list of contract upgrades. Locals will hold member meetings and Teamsters will have several weeks to vote on the offer electronically. Member voting begins on August 3rd and ends on August 22nd. The UPS Teamsters National Master Agreement is the single largest private sector collective bargaining agreement in North America. Founded in 1903, the Teamsters Union represents 1.2 million working people in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more and follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://teamster.org/2023/07/weve-changed-the-game-teamsters-win-historic-ups-contract/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos