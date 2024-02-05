Paris votes in favor of three-fee SUV parking referendum in bid to become fully cycle-friendly city

Briefly: Parisians have backed a plan to triple parking for SUVs as it plans to become a fully cycle-friendly city.

Some 54.5 percent of Parisians voted in favor of the measure, while 45.5 percent opposed Sunday's referendum.

Only 5.7 percent of voters turned out for the consultation set by the municipality, according to official results.

The referendum comes less than a year after the city's residents voted to ban e-scooters.

It aims to triple parking fees for cars of 1.6 tonnes and over to 18 euros ($29) an hour in order to discourage “heavy, polluting” cars, the City Hall said.

Environmental group WWF has called SUVsan an “aberration”, saying they burn 15 percent more fuel than a classic coupe.(AP: Michel Euler)

The new fee will also apply to electric cars of 2 tons and more.

People who live or work in Paris, taxi drivers, traders, health workers and disabled people will all be excluded.

“We are proud to have raised an extremely environmental question at a time when the environment is presented as the source of all evil,” said Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“It's a form of resistance here in Paris to this very disturbing movement.”

According to Ms. Hidalgo, the streets of Paris have been transformed with 84 kilometers of bike lanes created since 2020 and a 71 percent increase in bike use between the end of the COVID-19 lockdown and 2023, according to City Hall.

“Do you really need an SUV in Paris?” 27-year-old Juliette Bruley said during the vote.

“I carry my son by bicycle, we found a solution.”

But the changes have angered drivers.

SUVs have become increasingly popular in France, favored by families.

“It will be about 200 euros a day,” said 37-year-old Laure Picard.

“This is extremely expensive. Life is expensive, children are expensive.

“The goal is for us to stop using our car, but we need our car to leave Paris during holidays and weekends.”

Motorists' lobby group “40 million d'automobilistes” launched a petition to support the freedom of drivers to use whatever vehicle they want.

“We must firmly oppose these attacks on freedom pursued under false green pretexts,” the group said.

“If I don't stop it now, this unjustified rebellion led by an ultra-urban, anti-car minority will spread like gangrene in other cities.”

Environmental group WWF has called the SUV an “aberration”, saying they burn 15 percent more fuel than a classic coupe and cost more to build and buy.

The Paris municipality has also pointed to safety concerns about longer and heavier SUVs, which it says are “twice as deadly to pedestrians as a standard car” in a crash.

Paris' anti-SUV drive has not gone unnoticed elsewhere in France, with Lyon's Green Party mayor planning a three-tier parking fee for both residents and visitors from June.

