Biden sets his sights on the Nevada primary
LAS VEGAS (AP) President. Joe Biden went to the polls Sunday in Nevada, where The first primaries in the West are underway by early and absent voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to drum up support for the general election in November.
President last visited Nevada in December, when he highlighted more than $8 billion in federal money for passenger rail projects nationwide. On Sunday, Biden planned to rally voters in the city's mostly Black Historic Westside and attend a campaign fundraiser.
Michael Tyler, a spokesman for Biden's re-election campaign, said the president will encourage supporters to vote in Tuesday's primary and help build momentum for the fall, in what will be a rematch of the 2020 race against Republicans. Donald Trump.
In Tuesday's primary, Biden faces only token opposition from the author Marianne Williamson and some relatively unknown challengers. He won Nevada in November 2020 by less than 3 percentage points.
The state known primarily for its casino and hospitality industries is synonymous with scattered, hard-to-predict results. It has a transient, working-class population and large Latino, Filipino and Chinese American and black communities . Nevada has a stark rural-urban divide, with more than 88% of active registered voters and much of its political power in its two most populous counties, which include the Las Vegas and Reno metro areas.
In 2022, Democrats successfully defended their Senate seat and lost the governor's office. The six statewide elected constitutional officers are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.
The narrow victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto helped the Democratic party retain control of the Senate for the remainder of Biden's current term.
Working in Biden's favor this year is the sprawling Democratic operation built by the late senator. Harry Reid. of The Reid car has trained operatives and retained organizers for years and is partly the reason why, despite Nevada's status as a purple state, Democrats have won every presidential election here since 2008.
But early signs indicate that Biden may have more ground to make up than in past races. Voters are mainly unhappy with the potential Biden-Trump rematch. A New York Times/Siena POLLS from November put Biden's approval rating at 36% in Nevada.
I know from my reelection, the issues that matter to Nevadans are still those kitchen table issues, Cortez Masto said in an interview.
Biden has built his re-election campaign around the theme that Trump poses a dire threat to American democracy and its founding values. The president has also defended the recently held abortion rights protections his first major campaign rally, in Virginia, where the issue energized Democrats who won control of the state House of Delegates.
Biden also promotes his handling of the economy, arguing that his policies have created millions of jobs, combated climate change and improved American competitiveness overseas. But polls suggest many voters don't give his administration credit.
The Democratic National Committee recently announced a six-figure ad buy in Nevada and South Carolina, where Biden won the primary Saturday. The ads are aimed at boosting enthusiasm among black, Asian American and Latino voters nationwide, including radio, television and digital ads in Spanish, Chinese and Tagalog, and a billboard in Las Vegas Chinatown.
As early voting began a week ago in Nevada, Trump claimed without evidence during a campaign rally in Las Vegas that he was a victim of the Biden administration arming law enforcement against him. Trump has been impeached four times and faces 91 criminal offences.
Dan Lee, an associate professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said that for Biden, the map says he should carry Nevada.
The Republican primary is also Tuesday, but the state GOP is holding a caucus Thursday to determine delegates. Trump is running in caucuses; rival Nikki Halley opted to stay on the non-binding first ballot.
Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada and Tick Segerblom, chairman of the Clark County Board of Commissioners, greeted Biden at Harry Reid International Airport. The president is in Las Vegas until Monday after spending part of the weekend in California.
Stern reported from Reno, Nevada. Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.
Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercover issues. Follow Stern on X: @gabestern326
