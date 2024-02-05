



New Health Minister Robin Swann has spoken of his honor to be back in office.

Health Minister Robin Swann The minister emphasized his intention to secure payments for staff and resolve the current industrial action. This is my immediate priority and I want to see wage negotiations start without delay, so I have written to the unions inviting them to early discussions. Staff are the foundation of the health service and they are entitled to appropriate remuneration for the vital work they do. Mr Swann was previously Minister for Health from January 2020 to October 2022. The minister continued: I am honored and humbled to return to this role. We don't have a minute to waste given the scale of the problems the services are facing. The pressures in all parts of the system have built up over many years and cannot be quickly or simply adjusted. However, I am convinced that a way forward is achievable through investment, improving productivity and efficiency and changing the way some services are organised. I am very aware of the huge number of current pressures and lack of services for staff and patients. We need to make the right decisions that will give citizens more timely access to care and treatment. I intend to see all parts of the health and social care system for myself again in the coming weeks and this will help inform the policy priorities I will set. He continued: I will also discuss with ministerial colleagues how the Executive can collectively better support health and social care. A sick health service is not only bad for patients and staff, but also has a huge impact on society as a whole. Debilitating delays to treatment and care stop people from playing their full role in their local community and workplace. Improving access to health and social care must be an absolute priority for the Government here. Notes to editors: For media enquiries, please contact the DH Press Office by email: [email protected] Follow us on X @healthdpt and LinkedIn Department of Health | LinkedIn Share this page







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/health-minister-prioritises-pay-talks

