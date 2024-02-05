The CBRM declares a state of local emergency as it faces a major storm





The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has declared a local state of emergency as the region faces a winter storm that could bring up to 150 centimeters of snow by the time it passes. CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall said Sunday that after a meeting with the provincial command center she was made aware there would not be a provincial state of emergency. She said an emergency CBRM council meeting followed and the vote on the seven-day local state of emergency was unanimous. McDougall said the state of emergency gives the municipality the authority to control or stop travel and to authorize qualified persons to provide assistance. FRIEND | Biggest snowstorm in 2 decades hits Atlantic Canada: Atlantic Canada gets hit with heaviest snowfall in 20 years A powerful winter storm has brought Atlantic Canada's heaviest snowfall in 20 years. Schools and roads are closed and Cape Breton, NS, declared a state of emergency. “It also gives us the ability to limit transit services, McDougall said. “So it gives us a little bit of authority to go beyond what we're able to do on a regular basis.” Cape Breton is expected to receive up to 150 centimeters of snow by the time the storm passes. (Tom Ayers/CBC) Schools closed AllCape Breton-Victoria Regional Education Center schools and sites will be closed Monday, according to a press release Sunday. All schools and sites at the Straits Regional Center for Education are also closed for Monday due to the weather. Motorists in Cape Breton are urged to avoid unnecessary travel. WATCH | The Cape Breton Regional Municipality declares a local state of emergency: Massive winter storm hits Cape Breton, NS, with 'heavy snow', mayor says Amanda McDougall, the mayor of Nova Scotia's Cape Breton Regional Municipality, says her community needs more resources from the federal and provincial governments to clean up from a winter storm that triggered a local state of emergency. A news release Sunday said Cape Breton Regional Police are responding to numerous calls of stuck vehicles impeding snow removal and emergency vehicles. Winter parking restrictions are in effect across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality as the snow continues. A separate announcement on Sunday said police will ticket and tow any vehicle obstructing snow removal. All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Education Center schools and sites will be closed tomorrow (February 5). pic.twitter.com/Mi5RpHwa2T –@CBVRCE_NS A Facebook post by Lyle Donovan, the Office of Emergency Management coordinator for Victoria County, said 90 percent of roads in southern Victoria County are passable with care, but some are impassable. Donovan said the Barachois to Englishtown ferry is impassable and Cape Smokey is open to one lane of traffic. Cape Breton Transit does not operate on Sunday. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power's map showed outages in the region affecting about 3,700 customers, more than half in North Sydney. Many of the outages are listed as a result of high winds and snow. A statement from the utility said it is working with EMO to plow out areas where outages have occurred so crews can access and make repairs. He said snow, wind and unsanitary roads are affecting crews' ability to travel safely to outage sites. All Cape Breton University sites are closed Sunday and Monday due to storm conditions. Kent Peters of Dream Stables in Albert Bridge, Cape Breton, clears several feet of snow from the roof of the equestrian facilities barn on Sunday. (Joe Pembroke)

