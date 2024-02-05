International Originals released by Paramount+ – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has removed a number of international originals from its service along with several big-ticket acquisitions. Many English-language originals disappeared overnight last week. The US conglomerate's strategy shifts to favor Hollywood-style content and broader cost-saving efforts, effectively played out in real-time. Other series that were announced for a second season will not return. Subscribers were left confused as the shows disappeared and expressed bewilderment and disappointment on X and elsewhere online. Removed shows have been removed from the streaming service in all territories. Samantha Morton – protagonist Burning girls AND One nightdrama set in Australia with Which doctor star Jodie Whittaker, have disappeared from the broadcaster. Likewise, the Eleventh Hour Films produced Killer Typebased on the book of the same name, and thriller Serial killer's wifeare withdrawn. The Doll Factoryadaptation of the bestselling novel by Marcella producer Buccaneer, has also come down. Elsewhere, a second season of Flatsharefrom production and management clothing 42, and chemistry of death based on Simon Beckett's crime novel, are now not expected to materialize. Earned plays are also removed. Shows removed from the UK service include Accusedthe American remake of the UK witty series Jimmy McGovern and new seasons of Quantum leap. The changes follow a shift in strategy at Paramount. Maria Kyriacou, President of Paramount Global, Broadcast & Studios, is stepping down as the business cuts its international offering. The international focus has shifted to “Hollywood franchises, films and series that have massive global appeal,” international chiefs Pam Kaufman and CBS CEO George Cheeks told staff in an internal memo last week. CBS Studios President David Stapf will take over for Kyriacou of Paramount Television International Studios (PTIS). The larger context is Bob Bakish's plan to “operate as a leaner company and spend less.” Driving profitability at the broadcast operation is a key pillar of the strategy Paramount Global CEO detailed to staff at a town hall in late January. Both Disney+ and HBO Max have previously used similar strategies and pulled content on offers to lower programming costs. For international drama producers, Paramount+'s withdrawal is a tough break and represents the real-world impact of a change in direction at the broadcaster. Many of the English-language originals have been hailed by producers who have already been slapped with ordering slowdowns in multiple territories and reruns on major platforms and broadcasters. Other international projects that have gone dark include New Pictures and Viacom International Studios' Do not go, The film In midnight and Brazilian drama Marcelo, Quince, Hammer. These were first reported in THR. However, Paramount+ is not exiting the international drama business wholesale. High profile original Sex beast it has just started and some English language international fares are still going forward. Australia's second season The Last King of the Cross is happening, with Deadline breaking the news last Friday that Naveen Andrews has joined the cast of the gang drama. Insomniastarring Vicky McClure and adapted from Sarah Pinborough's novel of the same name and by crown producer Left Bank, will also continue. Paramount declined to comment.

