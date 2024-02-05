Iran issues warning about suspected spy ships | News, Sports, Jobs

International
JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. regarding the targeting of two cargo ships in the Middle East long suspected of serving as bases of operations for Iranian commandos. The warning came shortly after the US and UK launched a massive campaign of airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Iran's announcement of the Behshad and Saviz ships appeared to signal Tehran's growing concern over US strikes in recent days in Iraq, Syria and Yemen targeting militias backed by the Islamic Republic.
The attacks were in retaliation for the killing of three American soldiers and the wounding of dozens of others in Jordan, attacks stemming from Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has escalated tensions across the Middle East and raised fears of a regional region. outbreak of conflict.
US strikes overnight Sunday hit six Yemeni provinces held by the Houthi rebels, including Sanaa, the capital. The Houthis gave no damage estimate, but the US described hitting underground missile arsenals, launch sites and helicopters used by the rebels.
“These attacks will not discourage Yemeni forces and the nation from maintaining their support for the Palestinians in the face of Zionist occupation and crimes,” said Houthi military spokesman Brig. General Jahja Sari said. The air strikes of the aggressors will not go unanswered.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned the Houthis after the attacks that “they will continue to face further consequences if they do not end their unlawful attacks on international ships and naval vessels”. This message was echoed by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who said: “Houthi attacks must stop.”
Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, also warned that the attacks could continue.
“We're prepared to face anything that any group or any country tries to throw at us,” Sullivan told CBS' “Face the Nation.” “And the president has been clear that we will continue to respond to the threats facing American forces as we move forward.”
The Behshad and Saviz are registered as commercial cargo ships with a Tehran-based company that the US Treasury has sanctioned as a front for Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. The Saviz, then the Behshad, have roamed the Red Sea near Yemen for years, suspected of serving as spy positions for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
In 2017, Saudi Arabia described Saviz as a naval base and weapons transfer point for the Guard, staffed by men in military fatigues. Footage broadcast by Saudi-owned television channels showed the ship was armed with what appeared to be a covered machine gun mounted on the ship's deck.
In the video statement Sunday from Iran's regular military, a narrator for the first time described the ships as “floating armaments.” The narrator describes Behshad as assisting an Iranian mission to “counter piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.” However, Iran is not publicly known to have participated in any of the recent campaigns against the rise of Somali piracy in the region following the Houthi attacks.
Just before the start of the new campaign of US airstrikes, Behshad traveled south to the Gulf of Aden. It is now docked in Djibouti in East Africa, just offshore from a Chinese military base in the country.
The statement ends with a warning superimposed on a montage of footage of US warships and an American flag.
“Those who engage in terrorist activities against the Behshad or similar vessels endanger international sea lanes, security and assume global responsibility for potential future international risks,” the video said.
The US Navy's Middle East-based 5th Fleet declined to comment on the threat.
Saviz, which is now in the Indian Ocean near where the US claims Iranian drone strikes have recently targeted ships, has been attacked before. In 2021, a possible mine explosion blew a hole in Saviz's hull, forcing Iran to return the ship home. That attack, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, is part of a wider shadow war between Tehran and Israel following the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal.
