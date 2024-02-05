Marine snowstorm causes delays, cancellations





Many sailors had to dig themselves out of a fresh snow dump Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that has closed many schools, universities and government offices. Cape Breton received some of the worst over the weekend, with some spots potentially getting over 80 centimeters of snow. On Sunday, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency to address snowfall in the area. Residents are directed to shelter in place and are advised to clear snow from their driveways, driveways and driveways to facilitate access to homes, according to a news release from the municipality. Residents should also remove snow from the vents in your home. Don't travel. Roads are being cleared for emergency response and the travel of essential workers. The process is slow and the plows require several passes to cope with the considerable accumulation. The municipality noted that the municipality and municipal services will be closed on Monday. Cape Breton Transit will also not be operational. POSTPONED SELECTION In a press release, Elections PEI said the regular voting day for the District 19 primary will be postponed to Monday due to the storm. Instead it will take place from 9am to 7pm on Tuesday. “We want voters to exercise their right to vote, but in a safe way,” Tim Garrity, CEO of Elections PEI, said in the release. “We also have the safety of our election workers in mind.” WEATHER WARNINGS According to Environment Canada, winter storm warnings are still in effect for many parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI. INTERRUPTIONS Nova Scotia Power's outage map reported 184 outages affecting 7,006 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, while Maritime Electric noted 77 customers in the dark on Prince Edward Island. New Brunswick Power reported just six outages. CONCLUSION Health PEI says surgeries, procedures and clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be canceled until 11 a.m., while the administrative office in Charlottetown will be closed until noon. The city of Charlottetown said in a social media post that city hall and administrative offices will be closed until noon Monday. The PEI provincial government also noted that civil services will delay opening until midday. Nova Scotia provincial government offices in Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, Guysborough, Victoria and Richmond counties, along with offices in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will be closed on Monday. Offices in Halifax, Hants County, Colchester County and Cumberland County will be closed until at least noon. Airports in Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown are advising passengers to check with their airlines for the status of their flights. The Kings Transit Authority, which serves Kings, Annapolis and Digby counties, announced it will close Monday. The Confederation Bridges website said the structure is currently closed to all traffic. Marine Atlantic said the 11:45am ferry trips between Sydney, NS and Port aux Basques, NL, have been cancelled. Nova Scotia courts in Pictou, Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Sydney will be closed on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/more/provincial-services-byelection-delayed-as-maritimes-grapple-with-snowstorm-1.6755874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos