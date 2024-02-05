Middle East latest: Drone kills six Kurdish commandos at US base as Iran-backed militias 'respond to US strikes' | World News

Far-right Israeli ministers rage over sanctions on West Bank settlers, insisting Israel 'not a banana republic'

Israeli banks said today they were paying attention to US sanctions against four West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians, despite calls from the finance minister and another far-right cabinet member not to comply.

In a signal of Washington's growing displeasure with Israeli behavior in the occupied territory even as allies cooperate in the Gaza war, Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday barring financial transactions by the four men.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said there was “no need” for such measures while his far-right coalition allies, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued angry condemnations.

“We are not a banana republic of the United States in this regard, and we will not allow our citizens to be harmed,” Smotrich told reporters, claiming the allegations against the settlers were “absolutely false.”

He added that he would use “all available means” to stop Israeli banks from complying with the sanctions. As Mr. Smotrich and Mr. Ben-Gvir has significant support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank, which is among the territories where the Palestinians seek to establish an independent state.

However, the Bank of Israel said Israeli banks must comply with the Biden administration's decision.

“Avoidance of such sanctions regimes may expose banks to significant risks, including compliance risks, money laundering and countering terrorist financing risks, legal risks and reputational risks,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Ensuring the proper conduct and orderly activity of banks in Israel is essential to maintaining the orderly activity of the economy.”

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest banks, said it respected international sanctions and would comply with any legal orders – although it declined to discuss any specific cases.

Her main rival, Leumi, declined to comment. But Yinon Levi, one of the settlers under US sanctions, told Israel's Kan radio that Leumi had frozen his private and business accounts and thwarted his attempt to transfer money.

Mr Levy, according to the US State Department, led a group of far-right settlers who attacked Palestinian civilians, burned their fields and destroyed property – charges he denied.

David Chai Chasdai, another of the settlers under sanctions, told an Israeli newspaper that his Post Bank account had been frozen.

The Post Bank declined to discuss any specific cases, but said it was “obliged to respect and comply with international legal sanctions and orders as required in the international financial system.”

According to the State Department, Chasdai led a riot in which vehicles and buildings were burned and property damaged in the West Bank village of Huwara, resulting in the death of a Palestinian civilian.

Most world powers consider the settlements illegal.

Ben-Gvir described the freezing of the settlers' bank accounts as a “red line”, adding in a post on social media: “We respect and value our allies in the world very much, but we must not allow anyone to manage the state of Israel.”

More than 550 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023.

Hamas, which carried out the October 7 attacks, is not responsible in the West Bank and no hostages are being held there.

There are regular clashes and riots in the West Bank aggravated by Israeli settlers who threaten and inflict violence on Palestinians if they do not give up their land – which has been condemned even by Israel's strongest international supporters, such as the US.