Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age

Amnesty International has today published an introductory briefing on the widespread and rapid deployment of digital technologies in asylum and migration management systems across the globe, including in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age,highlights some of the key digital technology developments in asylum and migration management systems, in particular systems that process large amounts of data and the human rights issues arising from their use.

This is a snapshot of some of the key digital technology developments in asylum and migration management systems, focusing on the growth of digital alternatives to detention, external border technologies, data software, biometric and algorithmic decision-making systems, said Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International's AI and Technology Human Rights Adviser.

The spread of these technologies risks perpetuating and reinforcing discrimination, racism, disproportionate and illegal surveillance of racialized people.

These technologies are increasingly becoming a key human rights concern as states use them in ways that violate their human rights obligations to refugees and migrants.

The nature of digital technology deployment

The compendium documents how governments around the world have deployed specific technologies in asylum and migration systems.

Border authorities in the United States have used the Intensive Appearance Surveillance Program (ISAP) and the Electronic Monitoring Device Program to monitor migrants and asylum seekers released from detention, arguing that the goal was to provide opportunities for migrants and asylum seekers to be released.

However, these products have been linked to human rights violations.

The conference also highlights the U.S. government's deployment of smart surveillance infrastructure, such as Al's manned watch towers along the U.S.-Mexico border, increasing the risk of profiling black, Latino, and other racial communities.

In the UK, mandatory electronic ankle tagging has been used to monitor all foreigners facing deportation, while facial recognition-enabled smartwatch tracking has been proposed.

The European Union (EU) has deployed real-time aerial surveillance and drones over the central Mediterranean Sea to identify refugee and migrant boats at sea and coordinate with Libyan authorities to block them from reaching European shores.

An EU-funded automated border control system called iBorderCtrl was piloted in Hungary, Greece and Latvia. The project used an artificial intelligence (AI) lie detection system to interview travelers seeking to cross borders, while assessing the fine details of their facial expressions using facial and emotion recognition technologies. Travelers deemed to answer questions honestly by the system are provided with a code that allows them to cross the border.

The conference also shows how Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway and the UK are increasingly introducing laws that allow the confiscation of phones belonging to asylum seekers for the purpose of corroborating their evidence during the processing of their asylum cases .

Discriminatory impact on refugees, migrants and asylum seekers

These technologies are reinforcing exclusion and blocking the movement of black, Muslim, and other racialized migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.

They are building border regimes that discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin and citizenship status.

For example, the European Union (EU) has expanded its borders virtually in the Mediterranean and through transit regions in Africa through a variety of technologies, allowing them to monitor their movement at every turn.

Digital technologies are reinforcing border regimes that disproportionately affect racialized people. Inherent racism is deeply rooted in the migration and asylum management systems, said Charlotte Phillips, Amnesty International's refugee and migrant rights adviser.

These technologies have inherent biases and errors that threaten the right to non-discrimination as well as other human rights.

The responsibility of states to protect the rights of migrants and asylum seekers

The conference recommends that states should:

Protect the rights of people on the move by refraining from using technologies that conflict with human rights and by ensuring that digital technologies address systemic racism, xenophobia and discrimination.

Prohibit the use of AI-based emotion recognition tools, especially in the context of migration, asylum and border control management.

Conduct human rights impact assessments and data protection impact assessments prior to the deployment of digital technologies.

Ban automated risk assessment and profiling systems in migration, asylum management and border control.

Prohibited use of predictive technologies that falsely threaten the right to asylum.

Background

Amnesty International is publishing this introduction to protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age to help civil society organisations, activists, journalists and movement supporters who want to learn about the digital features of asylum and migration management practices and their human consequences of rights.