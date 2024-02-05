International
Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age
Amnesty International has today published an introductory briefing on the widespread and rapid deployment of digital technologies in asylum and migration management systems across the globe, including in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.
Protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age,highlights some of the key digital technology developments in asylum and migration management systems, in particular systems that process large amounts of data and the human rights issues arising from their use.
This is a snapshot of some of the key digital technology developments in asylum and migration management systems, focusing on the growth of digital alternatives to detention, external border technologies, data software, biometric and algorithmic decision-making systems, said Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International's AI and Technology Human Rights Adviser.
The spread of these technologies risks perpetuating and reinforcing discrimination, racism, disproportionate and illegal surveillance of racialized people.
These technologies are increasingly becoming a key human rights concern as states use them in ways that violate their human rights obligations to refugees and migrants.
The nature of digital technology deployment
The compendium documents how governments around the world have deployed specific technologies in asylum and migration systems.
Border authorities in the United States have used the Intensive Appearance Surveillance Program (ISAP) and the Electronic Monitoring Device Program to monitor migrants and asylum seekers released from detention, arguing that the goal was to provide opportunities for migrants and asylum seekers to be released.
The spread of these technologies risks perpetuating and reinforcing discrimination, racism, disproportionate and illegal surveillance of racialized people.
Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International's Adviser on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights Technology.
However, these products have been linked to human rights violations.
The conference also highlights the U.S. government's deployment of smart surveillance infrastructure, such as Al's manned watch towers along the U.S.-Mexico border, increasing the risk of profiling black, Latino, and other racial communities.
In the UK, mandatory electronic ankle tagging has been used to monitor all foreigners facing deportation, while facial recognition-enabled smartwatch tracking has been proposed.
The European Union (EU) has deployed real-time aerial surveillance and drones over the central Mediterranean Sea to identify refugee and migrant boats at sea and coordinate with Libyan authorities to block them from reaching European shores.
An EU-funded automated border control system called iBorderCtrl was piloted in Hungary, Greece and Latvia. The project used an artificial intelligence (AI) lie detection system to interview travelers seeking to cross borders, while assessing the fine details of their facial expressions using facial and emotion recognition technologies. Travelers deemed to answer questions honestly by the system are provided with a code that allows them to cross the border.
The conference also shows how Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway and the UK are increasingly introducing laws that allow the confiscation of phones belonging to asylum seekers for the purpose of corroborating their evidence during the processing of their asylum cases .
Discriminatory impact on refugees, migrants and asylum seekers
These technologies are reinforcing exclusion and blocking the movement of black, Muslim, and other racialized migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.
They are building border regimes that discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin and citizenship status.
For example, the European Union (EU) has expanded its borders virtually in the Mediterranean and through transit regions in Africa through a variety of technologies, allowing them to monitor their movement at every turn.
Digital technologies are reinforcing border regimes that disproportionately affect racialized people. Inherent racism is deeply rooted in the migration and asylum management systems, said Charlotte Phillips, Amnesty International's refugee and migrant rights adviser.
These technologies have inherent biases and errors that threaten the right to non-discrimination as well as other human rights.
The responsibility of states to protect the rights of migrants and asylum seekers
The conference recommends that states should:
- Protect the rights of people on the move by refraining from using technologies that conflict with human rights and by ensuring that digital technologies address systemic racism, xenophobia and discrimination.
- Prohibit the use of AI-based emotion recognition tools, especially in the context of migration, asylum and border control management.
- Conduct human rights impact assessments and data protection impact assessments prior to the deployment of digital technologies.
- Ban automated risk assessment and profiling systems in migration, asylum management and border control.
- Prohibited use of predictive technologies that falsely threaten the right to asylum.
Background
Amnesty International is publishing this introduction to protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age to help civil society organisations, activists, journalists and movement supporters who want to learn about the digital features of asylum and migration management practices and their human consequences of rights.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/02/global-amnesty-international-publishes-an-introduction-to-defending-the-rights-of-refugees-and-migrants-in-the-digital-age/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age
- A barricade blocks the Nar Valley route
- Death of Ian Lavender: Private actor Pike from Dads Army, dies at the age of 77
- Lululemon Sale: Joggers, Tees & More, Starting At $9
- Middle East latest: Drone kills six Kurdish commandos at US base as Iran-backed militias 'respond to US strikes' | World News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks INDIA alliance, says 'Alliance ka hi align bigad gaya' | Best Quotes
- NATO, Gaza, and the Future of US-Turkey Relations
- Vice President Maruf Amin prays midday prayers at President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi
- Xi's pre-Spring Festival visit touches hearts
- It's far too easy for a crook like Trump to pervert our legal system
- Serbian actor Milo Bikovi dropped from cast of HBO's White Lotus over ties to Russia
- Blind hockey players face each other on the ice rink