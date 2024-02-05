Young people in Tower Hamlets will benefit from £488,000 investment in youth centres





Young Tower Hamlets (YTH), the council's youth service, has been awarded a Youth Investment Fund (YIF) Renovation Grant of £488,000 to refurbish youth centers across the borough. YIF Grant funding will be used alongside YTH funding to refurbish four buildings (Kitcat Terrace, Urban Adventure Base, Limehouse Youth Center and Wapping Youth Centre) to create modern, inclusive and safe spaces for young people. Young Tower Hamlets is one of 140 youth projects in England to benefit from a Youth Investment Fund grant, announced by funder the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the charity Social Investment Business, which is delivering the grant program in partnership with Key Fund, National Youth Agency and Resonance. The Youth Investment Fund is part of the Government's National Youth Guarantee to transform and increase opportunities for young people in England. It aims to build, renovate or expand youth services in parts of the country where new spaces and new opportunities are most needed. The council has made a £13.7m investment to rebrand and expand its youth service, YTH, to provide a diverse program of free opportunities and support for young people aged 11-19 (25 with SEND). Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Providing safe and accessible spaces for young people is a priority for the council. “This funding will enable us to improve the standard of our youth centres, providing excellent facilities where young people can thrive.” Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Education, Youth and Lifelong Learning, said: “This funding will ensure that young people in Tower Hamlets have access to spaces where they can build positive relationships with their peers and youth workers, helping them to fulfill their full potential.” Posted on Monday, February 5, 2024

