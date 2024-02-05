South Korea: Amnesty International files Supreme Court ruling ahead of LGBTI rights ruling





Amnesty International has submitted an amicus curiae brief to South Korea's Supreme Court ahead of a key ruling on the rights of same-sex couples in the country. The Supreme Court must decide whether a same-sex partner is entitled to public health insurance coverage as a dependent of his partner, as is the case for heterosexual couples. The couple won a landmark case in the High Court in February 2023, which ruled that spousal cover under the state's health insurance scheme was not limited to legally defined families and that the denial of the right to same-sex couples was discriminatory and breached the principle of equality. . South Korea's National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) appealed the Supreme Court's decision to the Supreme Court. Denying same-sex couples the same rights as opposite-sex couples is clearly discriminatory. South Korea must embrace equality, diversity and inclusion and ensure that every LGBTI individual can enjoy equal access to healthcare and social security benefits in the country, said Amnesty International's East Asia researcher Boram Jang. Under international law and standards, South Korea is always required to protect individuals from discrimination based on sexual orientation in accessing health care and social security benefits. While 35 countries around the world have legalized same-sex marriage, South Korea has yet to legalize same-sex marriage or civil unions. Amnesty International's amicus curiae brief highlights relevant international and regional law and standards for the Supreme Court's review in determining whether denying dependent status to a partner in a same-sex relationship violates rights to equality and non-discrimination. All authorities in South Korea are obliged to ensure and protect the rights provided by international human rights conventions, binding in the country. These obligations are binding on the state, including all branches of government, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, Boram Jang said. As international law and decisions from other jurisdictions have affirmed, any discrimination against individuals within society affects us all. Background Health care in South Korea is provided by the NHIS with generally every person living in the country eligible for this public insurance scheme. Article 5(2)-1 of the National Health Insurance Act describes that spouses of insured employees are categorized as dependents of the insured. The definition of spouse is not specified in the law although the term has included de facto marital relations, in accordance with NHIS internal guidelines. The spouse of the insured person is exempt from health insurance contributions. So Seong-wook and Kim Yong-min conducted a wedding to publicly declare their relationship in May 2019. In February 2020, So Seong-wook successfully registered as his same-sex partner Kim Yong-mins dependent after they had lived together as a married couple. After the couples' story attracted media attention, NHIS was quick to claim the registration was an error and revoke Sos's dependent status in October 2020. NHIS then asked Sos to return spousal benefits during the period in which he had been considered a dependent. It thus proceeded with the initiation of an administrative action against the NHIS regarding the removal of its status. The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of the NHIS on January 7, 2022, saying that same-sex unions are not the same as their heterosexual counterparts. So he appealed and on February 21, 2023 he won in the Supreme Court, overturning the decision of the Seoul Administrative Court. The Supreme Court ruled that denying spousal coverage to same-sex couples was discriminatory, an important step toward achieving marriage equality in South Korea. SHISH has appealed this result to the Supreme Court after the first decision was overturned.

