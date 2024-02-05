International students must use the US financial aid form

The corridors of Bacone College are cold and dark. There are no lectures to be heard in the main hall, only the constant hum of the space heater that keeps the administrative offices warm.

Students are not taking classes here this semester, but there is still work to be done. In historic college buildings, there are plug leaks, mold to clean up and precious Native American art to save from demolition. Not to mention devising a plan to keep the college from closing for good. It's a daunting task for the remaining nine employees.

But on this rainy December morning, the college president is running a DoorDash order. If we have the money, we can pay, interim president Nicky Michael said about the salaries.

Founded in 1880 as a Baptist missionary college focused on assimilation, Bacone College evolved into an indigenous-led institution that provided an interracial community as well as a degree. With the permission of the Muscogee Nation Tribal Council, Bacone's founders used a treaty right to establish the college at the confluence of three rivers, where tribal nations had gathered for generations.

Throughout the 20th century, the centerpiece of this was the Bacones Indigenous American art program, which produced some of the most important Indigenous artists of their time, including Woody Crumbo, Fred Beaver, Joan Hill, and Ruthe Blalock Jones.

They and their contemporaries pushed the boundaries of what was considered Native American art. During a period of intense hostility against tribal sovereignty by the US, Bacone was defined by the exchange of ideas that his Native faculty and students created and represented a new opportunity for Indigenous education and academic thought.

Bacone was the only place in the world where that could happen for Native people, said Robin Mayes, a Cherokee and Muscogee man who attended Bacone in the '70s and learned goldsmithing there in the '90s. It is a tragedy to think that it will be discontinued.

For decades, the college has been plagued by poor financial choices and inconsistent leadership, causing clashes among administration, students and staff over the college's mission and cultural direction.

Some have accused recent administrations of embezzlement, fraud and intimidation, resulting in multiple lawsuits. Students expressed frustration at the lack of resources and cultural competence among some school leaders. The college has also had difficulty maintaining its accreditation.

Last year, a lawsuit crippled Bacone's finances. Ultimately, Michael made the decision to suspend classes for the spring semester. She hopes the delay is temporary, but if the college can't raise millions of dollars, Oklahoma's oldest continuously operating college will likely close its doors.

It has endured for more than 140 years through terrible decisions, said Gerald Cournoyer, an instructor who was hired in 2019 to reboot the college's art program.

Securing oversight for Bacone has been a struggle because of his leadership, or lack thereof, said Cournoyer, who is also a noted Lakota artist. Some presidents focused time and money on athletic programs, others on Bacon's Baptist missionary roots. When you put absolutely no money, nothing, not $20, not $10, into your fundraising efforts, this is what you get.

During the time Patti Jo King was director of the Bacone American Indian Center from 2012 to 2018, leadership wanted to build a state-of-the-art museum to replace the 80-year-old building that housed many priceless Native pieces. art.

We didn't even have the money to keep it open seven days a week, said King, now a retired Cherokee professor, writer and academic.

Even when she first arrived on campus, King said Bacone's financial debts had already caught up to her. Student dormitories had no hot water, staff were highly underpaid, and the graduation rate among other college students was low.

Still, she and other faculty tried to make it a place where local students could find community, but Bacone's old problems never went away. Like Cournoyer, after years of working toward reconstruction, she left disillusioned.

Today the old museum is empty. His artifacts were moved to another location so they would not be exposed to extreme temperatures.

The remaining staff act as caretakers of the historic stone buildings that predate Oklahoma, important pieces of the past. In the museum, Ataloa Lodge, the fireplace is made of stones sent to the college from indigenous communities across the country: one from Sequoyah's birthplace, one from Sitting Bull's grave, another from the field where Custer died. Five hundred in all, each stone a memory.

Michael, the interim president, and others have cleared the buildings in hopes that they can soon host graduation banquets and student gatherings. The other staff follow the robbers. Rare paintings still hang around campus, including pieces by members of the Kiowa Six, who became internationally famous a century ago, and Johnnie Deacon, a Muscogee painter and alumnus whose work can be seen in the background of several episodes of the TV show Reservation Dogs. .

A few years ago, experts from a museum in Tulsa warned that many of the paintings are contaminated with mold, which will spread to other works of art nearby. Leslie Hannah, a Cherokee educator who sits on the colleges' board of trustees, said she is concerned, but the cost of restoring them falls far down the list, behind broken gas lines, flooded basements and a mountain of debt.

Bacone's current financial crisis stems in part from a lawsuit filed by Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts, a Utah-based heating and air-conditioning company, which sued the college for more than $1 million in unpaid construction and service fees. Twice last year, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office put Bacone's property up for sale to pay off the debt. Both times the auction was cancelled, most recently in December.

MHEC owner Chris Oberle told KOSU last month that he intended to buy the historic property. Attorneys for MHEC did not return repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Alumni have questioned the validity of any property sale, pointing to

the treaty right that established the campus and its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Lawyers for the college declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Michael said she doesn't know what held up the auction, but she's grateful for more time to try to save Bacone.