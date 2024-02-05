Hundreds of thousands in Turkey and Syria are still homeless a year after the deadly earthquake





A year ago, a devastating earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, in just a few minutes claiming more than 55,000 lives, injuring many more, destroying hundreds of thousands of homes and leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless. The Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) responded immediately, launching massive relief operations. This massive relief effort continues today, supporting the needs of hundreds of thousands of people still living in tents and container camps, with thousands more living in tents outside their destroyed homes. More than 80,000 Turkish Red Crescent and SARC volunteers have supported people affected by the earthquake. In the last year alone in Trkiye, the Red Cross and Red Crescent network has provided the following (as of January 31, 2024): More than 11.6 million relief items, including kitchen and other shelter kits, blankets, food packs, hygiene kits, clothing and baby items

More than 426 million hot meals

Shelter for thousands, including 2,880 shelter containers

Health care through mobile health clinics, including dental care units, for more than 47,000 people

Mental health and psychosocial support for more than 207,000 people

Cash and vouchers for more than 460,000 people Stories from Turkey Sabri Ayabakan owns a trout factory in the old village of Doganshehir, home to his family of six. His house was badly damaged by the earthquake, the walls of the trout production facility collapsed and all the fish were destroyed. With the support he received from the Turkish Red Crescent, he was able to restart. Learn more here. Fikret Demirkol was practicing hairdressing before the earthquake struck, causing his home and business to collapse. However, with the cooperation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), he received the necessary assistance to reopen his business. See his story here. A year later, The Answer continues The American Red Cross and Red Cross and Red Crescent Network continue to support earthquake relief and recovery operations: Cash assistance: Cash and voucher assistance are an integral part of relief and recovery efforts. They help disaster survivors prioritize and care for their families based on their preferences and decisions. The Red Cross and Red Crescent Network has provided cash and vouchers to more than 460,000 people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.

Food: While many displaced residents have moved to container camps equipped with kitchen facilities, others still remain in tented settlements where hot meals must be provided.

Health: Key needs include access to treatment and medical equipment. Turkish Red Crescent mobile health teams are providing health care services to the affected population, especially in rural areas. Other priorities include caring for newborn babies and their mothers, as well as people with disabilities, and mitigating public health risks in camps for displaced residents.

Accommodation: Furnished containers have been installed to provide temporary shelter. Anticipating weather hazards, the Turkish Red Crescent has helped support container camp residents with winterization efforts and cooling equipment for the hot summer months.

Protection: Living in camps poses risks to vulnerable groups such as children and women, the unaccompanied elderly, the disabled, people with critical medical conditions or those without access to essential services. Cash solutions will be included to reduce protection risks for vulnerable people.

Psychosocial Support: Psychological and emotional support are some of the most important needs of disaster survivors. Turkish Red Crescent psychosocial support teams responded immediately to the earthquake and have been actively helping earthquake survivors ever since. The American Red Cross supports earthquake relief Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies from around the world, including the American Red Cross, have joined together with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide millions of dollars in funding, support technical and logistical and more to help. the people of Trkiye. Thanks to generous support from the American public, the American Red Cross has raised $21.22 million to help Trkiye earthquake survivors. As of January 6, 2024, the American Red Cross had already spent or received firm commitments to spend approximately $16.33 million to support emergency relief and earthquake recovery efforts. The remaining funds will be used to support cash and voucher assistance that will help the most vulnerable and hard-hit individuals and families meet urgent needs.

