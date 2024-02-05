Northamptonshire students will take part in Children's Mental Health Week





Mental health and well-being 05 February 2024 As another Children's Mental Health Week kicks off (5-11 February), pupils in schools across Northamptonshire will once again take part in activities to get them talking about mental health. Embracing this year's theme: My Voice Matters, the West Northamptonshire Healthy Schools team and North Northamptonshire have come together with local children and young people to create a resource pack which has been sent to schools. It is full of activities to give students the tools they need to express their feelings and provides them with useful and healthy coping strategies. The resource pack is the perfect tool for schools to use and includes ideas such as 'My voice matters walls', writing affirmations, shout time, journaling, mobile toys and active listening. All are positive ways, recommended by young people, to help other young people share their thoughts and feelings about mental health. Pupils in Key Stage 2 and above will also each receive a Comfort Card. These are handy bank card-sized cards that students can keep in a wallet, purse or cell phone case. The cards alert you to key services and applications which provide further support and guidance if you need them. Throughout the week, the Reach Collaborative, which includes organizations such as Service Six, Youth Works (North), Lowdown (West) and the School Mental Health Support team will visit a number of secondary schools to deliver health assemblies mental. They will also hold awareness sessions for students and show them mental wellness resources. There's a lot happening in Northamptonshire to mark this week and raise awareness of children's mental health. Supporting our young people to feel empowered to talk about their mental health is really important both for their own wellbeing and to help encourage others and I hope the activities mentioned above really help them achieve this. I would like to share my thanks to all the young people from the Talk Out Loud group who have been excellent in helping to share their thoughts, ideas and suggestions in developing the resource pack, it is a great tool for schools, as well as parents, carers and colleagues working with children and young people. Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families, education and skills at West Northamptonshire Council I think My Voice Matters is a great theme for this year. The voices of our young residents really do matter; they are an important part of our communities and their future. Our young people have been through challenging times in recent years, which makes it especially important to celebrate Children's Mental Health Week. We know that living through a global pandemic has affected the mental health of young people. That's why these resources, created with and for young people, are so key in building their well-being and resilience. I'm glad that this week gives us an opportunity to give our young people the support and tools they need, hopefully, not just for this week, but to take with them and use in the future if the need arises. Cllr Gill Mercer, Northamptonshire Council's Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing There is plenty of support available through apps, text services, community organizations and health services for children, young people and families looking for support either for themselves, a friend, or their child or relative. This includes: Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS Connect): Open 9am to 7pm 0300 1111 022.

Write to your school nurse: Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm 07507 329600.

Text SHOUT to 85258. Available 24 hours.

Talk to Childline on 0800 1111. Available 24 hours.

Talk to the Samaritans on 116 123. Available 24 hours.

Use apps such as Calm Harm, Clear Fear, Move Mood or Teens. For more useful resources, please visit CAMHS Resources Web page.

