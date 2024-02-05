Human Unitec International Inc corporate status on cryptocurrency





02/05/2024 – 12:05 PM HUDSON, NY, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) (“HMNU”), is a financing, management and project development company for sustainability, medicine, wellness, and Green Energy, announces the completion of the acquisition of assets and joint ventures in its Healthcare and Renewable Energy business. On December 15, 2023, Luxury House Gran Canaria SL, a Spain Corporation and Human Unitec International, HMNU, entered into an agreement for the acquisition of HMNU's shares of the following entities: 9385-6516 Quebec Inc., Montreal, Canada.

Sedda Green Energy SRL, Porto Torres, Italy

Energy SELCO, a Romania Corporation Luxury house Gran Canaria SL has paid the company $22,500,000 in tradable cryptocurrency through the Companys HMNU BEP(20) wallet. On December 18, 2023, High Perform Technology SPA and Human Unitec International Inc entered into a definitive agreement as HPT agreed to provide $200,000 in operating income funds to the Company. The Company and HPT will combine their management teams and continue the development of HPT's blockchain infrastructure in multiple markets including the healthcare and renewable energy markets developed by the Company. The new HMNU/HPT website has been developed and is active on http://www.hmnuglobal.com. HPT is developing new social media accounts for both HPT and the Company for communication and marketing of its cryptocurrency tokens. On January 24, 2024, FP Studio and HMNU concluded an agreement whereby the Company agrees to pay FP Studio International, SAS thirty percent (30%) of the gross sales of its cryptocurrency portfolio for the distribution, marketing, advertising and sales of FP Studio International . cryptocurrency wallet. Mr. Fabio De Stefano with High Performance Technology has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Director and Chief Financial Officer. https://highperform.tech/ Please note on December 20th, 2023, the company website hmnuglobal.com was hacked and all web files were deleted. High Perform Tech will manage the website and IT infrastructure for the Company. About Human Unitec International, Inc., Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Finance, Management and Project Development company engaged in Medicine, Wellness and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC market (OTC: HMNU). Human Unitec International, Inc.

551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA

Contact: Phone (917)8219585

Email: [email protected]

http://www.hmnuglobal.com/ Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a start-up company, and certain of HMNU's plans and objectives related to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified as those containing words such as anticipates, assumes, believes, estimates, expects, should, will, is likely to result, forecast, opinion, projects, may or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation , legal claims. , changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological change, political, economic and other developments in the countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU's actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

Luxury house Gran Canaria SL bought HMNU shares of various entities for $22,500,000 in cryptocurrency. High Performance SPA Technology will provide $200,000 in funding to HMNU. HMNU website was hacked and all web files were deleted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/HMNU/human-unitec-international-inc-corporate-status-on-y572i4t6tai3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos