International
New security checkpoint opens for travelers at Denver International Airport
There is some good news for travelers passing through Denver International Airport. Travelers now have a faster and more efficient way to get through security. Airport officials celebrated with a ribbon cutting Monday morning of the West Security checkpoint.
Rep. Diana DeGette, Governor Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, airport CEO Phil Washington, and representatives from the Transportation Security Administration and Denver International Airport were in attendance.
The new TSA checkpoint has 17 new lanes to make it faster for travelers to get to their gates. Johnston says this new checkpoint will pass an average of 240 passengers per hour.
The first thing travelers will notice is that they don't have to produce their identification documents. If they have a boarding pass, they can take a facial recognition scan and be on their way.
If they need to show their ID, they can scan their Colorado Digital ID cards on their phones. Also, they can put their carry-on bags in the TSA bins, which are now self-filling, and travelers won't have to take anything from them.
Washington says Denver International Airport serves 77 million passengers each year and is currently the third busiest airport in the world, so efficiency and speed are of the utmost importance.
“This new checkpoint will greatly improve security operations and make our process more efficient for passengers,” Washington said.
Polis also says the new checkpoint is important when it comes to security.
“Lines will be shorter at DIA through security,” Polis said. “People will be able to move here faster and it will also be safer at the same time.”
This is the first of two new checkpoints being built at Denver International Airport. The Eastern Security Checkpoint is set to close at the end of 2025. The Northern Security Checkpoint will close permanently at 19:45 on Monday.
|
