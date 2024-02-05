News & Calls – International Plant Protection Convention





Viewing articles from January, 2024 South-South cooperation: End of project heralds positive change for plant health in Cambodia and Sri Lanka Posted IN Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 3:23 p.m Rome, January 25, 2024. December 2023 marked the end of a seven-year intervention led by the Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) to help Cambodia and Sri Lanka ensure that its farmers' agricultural produce meets Read more How IPPCs' Phytosanitary Capacity Assessment exercises increased plant health in 2023 Posted IN Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 3:06 p.m Rome, January 31, 2024. The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) recorded important moments in the advancement of plant health in 2023. A notable achievement was through the effective implementation of the Strategy for Phytosanitary Capacity Assessment (PCE) 2020-2030. Through this strategy, Read more SPOTLIGHT: IPPC e-learning courses promote excellence in international phytosanitary work Posted IN Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 2:45 p.m January 24 marked the United Nations Education Day, a global observance of the essential role of education in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In its work on the protection of plant resources from pests, the International Plant Protection Convention Read more Vacancy: Phytosanitary Technical Specialist Posted IN Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 5:07 p.m The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to inform the plant health community of a job opening for a Technical Phytosanitary Specialist. Find more information about the job vacancy here. Read more Now open: 2024 IPPC consultation period for draft diagnostic protocols only Posted IN Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:26 a.m The IPPC Secretariat is pleased to inform the plant health community that the additional consultation period for the draft diagnostic protocols (DP) begins today, 30 January to 3 May 2024. This consultation period does not replace the annual consultation period Read more Deadline extension for IPPC surveys on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) Posted IN Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:22 am The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to announce the extension of the deadline for IPPC Observatory surveys on antibiotics and fungicides. The new deadline for submissions is Monday, February 5, 2024. The purpose of surveys Read more Now available: Report of the December 2023 meeting of the Themes Task Force Posted IN Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:19 a.m The IPPC Secretariat is pleased to announce that the report of the virtual meeting of the Theme Task Force (TFT), held in December 2023, is now available here. It outlines TFT's discussion and recommendations on the topics presented Read more Independent evaluation of the IPPC ePhyto solution shows successful findings and key recommendations Posted IN Monday, January 15, 2024, 08:45 Rome, December 20, 2023. of Standards Development and Trade Facility (STDF) (STDF) is a global partnership to facilitate safe trade that promotes improved food security, animal and plant health capacity in developing countries. She recently commissioned an independent appraisal Read more Now available: Report of the October meeting of the Expert Working Group on Field Inspection Posted IN Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:42 The IPPC Secretariat is pleased to inform the plant health community that the report of the meeting of the Expert Working Group (EWG) on Field Inspection (ISPM Annex 23 (Inspection instructions)), held in October 2023, has been published Read more Now available: Report of the November 2023 Standards Committee Meeting Posted IN Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:41 The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to inform the plant health community that the report of the Standards Committee (SC) meeting held in November 2023 is now available. The report covers the discussions and decisions of the SC, Read more Now available: Report of the October meeting of the 35th Technical Consultation among Regional Plant Protection Organizations Posted IN Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:40 The IPPC Secretariat is pleased to inform the plant health community that the report of the meeting of the 35th Technical Consultation among Regional Plant Protection Organizations, held in October 2023, is now available here. Read more

