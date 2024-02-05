News + Media | MIT Center for International Studies





News Notice Human rights journalist Anjana Sankar joins CIS as its 2024 Elizabeth Neuffer Fellow Center for International Studies The fellowship, sponsored in part by the Center for International Studies (CIS), gives female and non-binary journalists working in the field of human rights and social justice the opportunity to pursue academic research at MIT and improve their reporting skills in Boston Globe AND New York Times. News@E40 In memory of Lawrence McCray Center for International Studies Throughout his life, Lawrence McCray took the road less traveled Analysis+ Opinion Preparing for the Uncertain Future of US-Russia Arms Control Sarah BidgoodPerry's World House Despite their intense rivalry, Washington and Moscow have a long history of successful cooperation to reduce threats posed by nuclear weapons. In the News Podcast: Weaponizing Migration New Hampshire World Affairs Council Kelly M Greenhill, director of the MIT-Seminar XXI Program, discusses the hows and whys of migration as a “hybrid tactic of warfare.” In the News AXIAN Telecom collaborates with the educational initiative MIT-Africa Programs in Côte d'Ivoire Telecom AXIANZawya The MISTI MIT-Africa program has partnered with AXIAN Telecom to launch a new and empowering Global Teaching Labs initiative in Côte d'Ivoire. News@E40 Global experiences on IAP Sabina Van MellCenter for International Studies During IAP 2024, MISTI is sending 558 MIT students to nearly 30 locations. News@E40 Best of Books 2023: Foreign Affairs includes both Noah Nathan and Yasheng Huang External workeditors and book reviewers selected the best of the hundreds of books on politics, economics, and international history that appeared in the journal in 2023. Yasheng Huang's The Rise and Fall of the East: How Exams, Autocracy, Stability, and Technology Brought China Success, and Why They May Lead to Its Downfall and Noah to Nathan The Scarce State: Inequality and Domestic Political Power were among their chosen ones. In the News Planting the seeds of change: How UAE rulers spurred mangrove growth in the 90s Anjana Sankarnational team 2024 Neuffer Fellow Anjana Sankar discusses Abu Dhabi's long-standing commitment to mangrove conservation and how Australian researcher Ronald Loughland, who played a key role in studying and planting mangroves in Abu Dhabi, highlighted the emirate's significant efforts in increasing the acreage of mangrove forests by about 50%. between 1990 and 2021. In the News Comprehensive research for social change Kaitlin Provencher | Institute for Data, Systems and SocietyMIT news MIT's Student Research Program pairs underrepresented students with opportunities to examine inequality through the IDSS Initiative to Combat Systemic Racism. Photini ChristiaFord International Professor of Social Sciences is associate director of IDSS and co-organizer of the initiative. In the News Podcast: China's Military Strategy Since 1949 Benjamin Jebb and Alisa LauferInstitute of Modern Warfare Director of the Security Studies Program at MIT, M Taylor Fravel joins the Irregular War podcast with retired Lt. Gen. Charles W Hooper to discuss the history of China's military strategy beginning in 1949.

