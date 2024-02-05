Notts events will inspire this Children's Mental Health Week

International
Two exciting mental health and wellbeing events for young people are taking place in Nottinghamshire this week as part of Children's Mental Health Week.
More than 1,000 children and young people from schools across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are expected to take part in the free NottAlone Live events, which will promote positive mental health, wellbeing and resilience.
Each event will host main stages to showcase local talent and inspirational talks, hold workshops for children to attend, and local mental health and wellbeing services will offer activities and provide information on how they can support the young people.
The events will take place at Notts County Football Ground and the YMCA Community and Activity Village in Newark on February 6 and 8 respectively.
Children's Mental Health Week, which runs between 5 11 February, celebrates a new theme each year, with the 2024 theme being My Voice Matters.
This theme is being carried through all NottAlone Live events, with workshops that include writing down thoughts and feelings to create spoken word poetry, positive affirmations and making your voice heard.
Dr Orlaith Green, co-founder of NottAlone, Principal Educational Psychologist and Group Manager, Psychology and Inclusion Services at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:
When we first came up with the idea for NottAlone, these kinds of events were a distant dream. Seeing them come to life is such a fulfilling experience and I look forward to seeing young people get involved and learn about their mental health.
NottAlone was created with the ambition that every young person in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire knows where to go if they need support with their mental health.
A visit to the NottAlone website will provide them with information and advice on mental health topics, as well as connecting them to a host of support services, all of which are free of charge. It's a really invaluable resource and bringing NottAlone to life at events where young people can interact with workshops and services in a face-to-face setting is so rewarding.
Dr Maddi Popoola, co-founder of NottAlone, Educational Psychologist and Manager of the Mental Health Support Service Team at Nottingham City Council, said:
After our first NottAlone Live event last year, our entire team was buzzing with excitement and I just wanted to keep that feeling going, knowing that marriage had such a positive impact on all the young people who attended the event.
We wanted to go bigger and better this year, so we're hosting two events in different locations to make NottAlone Live even more accessible to schools across Nottinghamshire city and county. It means we can reach even more children and young people this year to spread the message that no matter how old or how you are, you are not alone.
Places at the invitation-only events were quickly snapped up, with schools fully booking events within days of bookings opening.
NottAlone Live events will be hosted by NottAlone in collaboration with the Mental Health Support Teams at Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.
NottAlone is a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.
Find out more about NottAlone on its website www.NottAlone.org.uk or follow him on social media by searching @NottAlone1 on X or Instagram.
