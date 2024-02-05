International
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter in 1-year-old girl's fentanyl death
Police have charged two Winnipeg parents with manslaughter after their one-year-old daughter died of fentanyl intoxication in March 2023.
Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce, 38, and Sabrina Faye Boulette, 37, were arrested at their McKenzie Street home Friday, police said in a news release Monday.
Const. Claude Chancy said the parents didn't call 911 until hours after they recognized their daughter, Hanna Boulette.,had been exposed to drugs.
“We don't need to see babies die at the hands of irresponsibility,” he said at a news conference at police headquarters in Winnipeg on Monday morning.
“Whether or not that person has an addiction or substance abuse problem, this is inexcusable.”
The Winnipeg Police Service's child abuse unit began investigating the death March 23 after a man called 911 and told police his child was unresponsive at their home, police said.
“It's something they knew the child was in distress at the time and could have called 911 before they did,” Chancy claimed.
Winnipeg fire paramedics went to the home on Stella Avenue and gave Hanna CPR before she was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Both parents were arrested, though not formally charged, with criminal negligence causing death, and the man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found a small amount of fentanyl on him when he was arrested. Then they were released.
There was an attempt by the parents to provide medical aid to the child before police were called, Chancy said.
The parents had had contact with police in the past and were using drugs when their child was exposed to fentanyl, he said. The parents and their child were the only people in the house.
During the investigation, the parents released little information about the child's death and offered details about the circumstances leading up to the girl's death “that were not true,” Chancy said.
Toxicology reports released in June and an autopsy found the girl died of “high levels of fentanyl intoxication,” police said. When this was determined, the child abuse unit consulted with the Manitoba Attorney's Office about laying charges of murder.
The parents are now in custody.
Manitoba Child and Youth Advocate Sherry Gott described the news as “devastating.”
“I have repeatedly called for the government to develop a comprehensive mental health and addictions strategy, and the circumstances surrounding Hanna's death reaffirm the need for urgent action,” Gott said in a written statement.
“We hope those responsible for her death get the support they need to make positive and lasting changes so this never happens again.”
Police are dealing with an increase in such cases across Canada, Chancy said.
Last month, a two-year-old ingested fentanyl at a Winnipeg home, he said.
“We know this society now has a substance abuse problem,” Chancy said.
“We still have to protect our children. So whether or not you have a drug problem, an alcohol problem, what have you, if you have children in your care, your first responsibility is their safety.”
Dr. Darren Markland, an intensive care physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, says it's up to parents to protect their children from anything they're exposed to.
“Children are vulnerable to anything we expose them to,” he said. “Little kids can put anything in their mouths, whether it's drain cleaner or fentanyl.”
He also noted how toxic the opioid supply is and how harmful it has become.
“Even if this child had been brought to medical care quickly, with an uncontrolled and uncontrolled supply of drugs … the antidotes that we used may not have changed that or saved the child,” Markland said.
FRIEND | Const. Claude Chancy talks about an increase in cases of children exposed to potentially fatal substances:
|
