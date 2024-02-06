Sixty retailers targeted in major vaping waves across Sydney

NSW health inspectors and NSW police officers, working with officers from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, carried out 60 raids between January 29 and February 2, 2024.

The latest raids seized 30,000 nicotine e-cigarettes, 118,000 cigarettes, 45kg of flavored and loose leaf tobacco and 284 containers of nicotine pouches with an estimated street value of over $1.1 million. This brings the total estimated street value of illegal vaping and tobacco products seized across NSW since 1 July 2020 to more than $31.6 million.

Vaping products containing nicotine are only available when prescribed by a doctor or nurse. and can only be legally dispensed by a pharmacy in Australia with a valid prescription.

For all other retailers in NSW, it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes or e-liquids containing nicotine. This also includes online sales. The maximum penalty for selling them illegally is $1,650 per offence, 6 months in prison or both, under the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 1966.

Retailers and individuals can also be prosecuted for selling e-cigarette products to minors, with maximum penalties:

for individuals, up to $11,000 for a first offense and up to $55,000 for a second or subsequent offense

for corporations, up to $55,000 for a first offense and up to $110,000 for a second or subsequent offense.

Once the vaping reforms are fully implemented later this year, tobacconists, vapor shops and convenience stores will no longer be able to legally sell any type of vape. It is important that retailers take action now to minimize financial losses and ensure they are compliant with the new rules.

Under Commonwealth Therapeutic Goods legislation, the TGA has issued 190 infringement notices totaling $1.71m to 42 entities so far. A fine for illegal advertising, importation or supply is currently, per violation, $3,756 for an individual and $18,780 for a corporation. Court penalties can exceed $10 million and include prison terms. See TGA Information about infringement notices for more information.

NSW Health launched the Every Vape is a Hit to Your Health campaign last week to encourage young people to consider the proven health harms of vaping.

This was in addition to the first meeting of the National Vaping Working Group, co-chaired by NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce AM, which is overseeing the development and implementation of the national enforcement framework and bringing together health and enforcement agencies from across Australia. .

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said:

“The NSW Government has committed $6.8 million over 3 years in the budget to invest in cracking down on the sale of illegal vaping and increasing support for young people who are addicted to vaping. We are delivering on this commitment.

Vapes are not a safe alternative to smoking and we are doing everything we can to educate young people about the harms of vaping and protect them from the same harms.

More evidence continues to come to light about the dangers associated with vaping. They are not innocent scented water, they contain harmful chemicals which can also be found in weed killer and antifreeze.

Officers have found that some retailers have placed products in hidden rooms behind false walls and in secret panels and drawers to hide equipment, but we have and will continue to find them.

If you think a law on the retail sale of tobacco or e-cigarettes has been broken by a NSW retailer, you can report it via the NSW Health website.

NSW Health will continue to work closely with our federal counterparts and the NSW Police to take the necessary action to prevent vaping from becoming the next public health emergency for generations to come.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said:

Vape products are deliberately marketed to our children. We have seen children buying heat from other children at school, which is a significant concern for current and future health and well-being.

The Australian Government is sealing the ways in which anyone can access these harmful products by reforming heat regulation, including closing loopholes in existing laws and increasing enforcement in partnership with states and territories.

On 1 January 2024, the first phase of our reforms made it illegal to import disposable vapes except in very limited circumstances.

Stronger controls on the import, production, supply and advertising of vapors will be progressively implemented through 2024.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration will continue to work with NSW Health and the Australian Border Force to eliminate the illegal importation and supply of drugs under Commonwealth and state and territory law.