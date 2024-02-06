Haynes International to be acquired for $970 million | Local News

A Spanish stainless steel producer has reached an agreement to acquire Kokomo-based Haynes International Inc.
Madrid-based Acerinox announced Monday morning that its wholly-owned subsidiary, North American Stainless, will acquire Haynes in an all-cash deal that values the Kokomo nickel-cobalt alloy producer at $970 million. The deal includes the assumption of Haynes' debt.
Specifically, North American Stainless will pay Haynes shareholders $61 per share, a 9% premium to last Friday's closing price.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and Haynes shareholder approvals. Haynes shares jumped more than 6% to $59.50 in early Monday trading on the news.
The acquisition comes with a $200 million commitment to its U.S. operations over the next four years, including $170 million in Haynes operations, the vast majority of which will go to the company's Kokomo operations, according to the president and CEO of Haynes, Michael Shore.
We are excited to announce this combination and are confident that this is the right step to ensure the long-term success of Haynes while maximizing value for our shareholders, Shor said in a prepared statement.
For Acerinox, company officials said Monday during a webcastthe acquisition is a strategic investment that will further allow the company to enter the high performance alloy, specialty stainless steel and aerospace markets.
This expands our already strong presence in the US market and increases our exposure to the aerospace network, creating a very solid growth platform, said Carlos Ortega, chairman of the board of Acerinox. We expect a very strong financial performance with Haynes going forward.
The company said it will continue Haynes' legacy of investment and support of the Kokomo community. Haynes was established in 1912 in Kokomo by Elwood Haynes.
Of course, continue to support our people and local communities, said Bernardo Velzquez Herreros, CEO of Acerinox.
Velzquez Herreros said his company's investment in Haynes will include equipment modernization and an increase in capacity.
I think it's a great combination of two groups that will make something better, he said. As we used to say, one plus one is more than two.
Dave Tocco, president of United Steelworkers Local 2958, said he is optimistic about the acquisition as long as the company stays true to its investment commitments.
If everything goes as he says it will, it will be a good deal, he said. They say things will remain as they are.
Tocco said Acerinox has agreed to take over the union contract for the remainder of its length. The union last year ratified a new five-year contract that included a 17.5% pay increase over the life of the contract, a $5,000 bonus paid upon ratification, a $1,000 bonus in the contracts third year, a floating vacation bonus and uniforms paid for skilled trades.
Acerinox was founded in 1970 and is a manufacturer of high-performance stainless steel and alloys, with a melting shop capacity of 3.5 million tons. It founded North American Stainless in 1990 to serve as a stainless steel manufacturer for North America. NAS operates a manufacturing facility in Ghent, Kentucky.