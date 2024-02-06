CBF celebrates Canada's International Development Week 2024: #IDW2024 #GoForTheGoals | tidings

The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) is partnering with Canada to recognize International Development Week 2024, a celebration of Canada's achievements in creating positive change around the world. The CBF was established in 2012 to create reliable and long-term financing for conservation and sustainable development in the Caribbean region. Today, CBF is a regional environmental umbrella fund that uses a flexible structure to implement innovative solutions and consolidate resource mobilization in the Caribbean through a range of financial instruments.

With funding from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund is implementing a project advancing Climate Action and gender equality in eight Caribbean territories. The project, Caribbean Organizations for a Resilient Environment (CORE), is valued at $13.4 million CAD, with $8 million from GAC and $5.4 million CAD in co-financing from CBF.

The project is structured around three main components to enhance sustainable development in the Caribbean:

First, it focuses on strengthening the capacity, knowledge and skills of National Conservation Trust Funds (NCTF) and local civil society organizations, enabling them to effectively deploy inclusive and gender-responsive climate solutions. This approach ensures that environmental initiatives are accessible and beneficial to all community members, especially women.

Second, the project facilitates grant-making through the Gender Facility, which provides critical financial support to projects that integrate gender considerations in their design and implementation.

Finally, the project emphasizes regional networking and cooperation, proposing the creation of a Caribbean Network of Environmental Funds. This network aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing between conservation entities, increasing the collective impact of environmental efforts across the region.

Project beneficiary countries include: Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname. Through CORE project activities, CBF will help target countries to advance the Multiple Sustainable Development Goals including:

Objective 5 Gender Equality Led by CBF's Gender Policy, the project aims to build the capacity of regional conservation funds and civil society organizations to design and implement inclusive and gender-responsive nature-based climate solutions. Demonstrating our commitment to gender equality, the CORE project will create the foundation for regional financial mechanisms (FMs) that increase gender equality in the provision of biodiversity and climate finance. By understanding the gendered impacts of climate change and integrating gender considerations into monitoring and evaluation activities, we will ensure that project efforts can demonstrate progress and success in achieving gender equality in the Caribbean.

Objective 13 Climate Action CORE is supported by Canada's commitment to Climate Action and will fund the implementation of gender-responsive Nature-based Climate Solutions (NbCS) in target countries. Building on the success of the CBF Climate Change Programme, the project will continue to promote ecosystem-based adaptation, which has benefits for people and ecosystems. Beneficiaries of the National Conservation Trust Fund (NCTF) and local civil society organizations involved in the implementation of climate solutions will deliver tangible progress in the context of local adaptation strategies at the national level.

Objective 14 Life under water – The CORE project continues the CBFs commitment to protect the valuable marine life of the Caribbean, emphasizing the restoration and sustainable management of coastal ecosystems with its socio-economic benefits. Initiatives to restore and rehabilitate coral reefs and mangroves among other critical ecosystems will be incorporated with gender responsive strategies that empower local communities, focusing on gender equality, to take action to build resilience to climate change impacts.

Objective 15 Life on Earth The CORE project will also seek to address soil conservation through the implementation of nature-based climate solutions that improve ecosystem health, promote biodiversity and support sustainable livelihoods. The implementation of inclusive and gender-responsive projects funded by the Gender Smart Facility will aim to empower local communities, creating opportunities to design and implement climate change adaptation solutions that are gender-smart, improve decision-making and promote practices that combine sustainability environmental and socio-economic benefits. .

Goal 17 Partnership for Goals The CBF CORE project is an example of partnerships for purpose. A key strength of the project is the collaborative and participatory approach to partnerships with National Conservation Trust Funds (NCTFs). The project builds on the existing Caribbean Sustainable Finance Architecture (CBF and now its 11 partner NCTFs), which aims to provide long-term sustainable funding for conservation activities in the Caribbean. Through a partnership with Cuso International, technical assistance will be provided in-country by Canadian experts on gender equality and climate change. Cuso International is an international cooperation and development organization with a focus on promoting gender equality, economic sustainability and climate action. Partnerships like these are essential to showcase our model of local action for global progress.

In partnership with Canada, the project will adopt the goals of the Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP), ensuring that sustainable development focuses on improved outcomes for women and girls. This approach ensures that climate change adaptation efforts contribute directly to the advancement of women's rights and opportunities, promoting equitable progress across Caribbean communities.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a mandatory reference point for all activities in the development sector. For CBF, these guiding principles are used to ensure that biodiversity conservation and climate change programs and projects have national relevance and impact in Caribbean countries. Embracing the spirit of International Development Week 2024, we express our deepest gratitude to Global Affairs Canada and all our partners for their unwavering support. For IDW2024 our call is for partners and stakeholders to support sustainable development as we work towards solutions to the regions environmental challenges.