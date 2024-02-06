The Eagles will open the 2024 regular season in Brazil





The Eagles have been selected to play the first NFL game in Brazil in Week 1 on Friday, Sept. 6 to kick off their 2024 regular season, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in his annual Super Bowl press conference . in Las Vegas. “Is pronto para ver os Eagles no Brasil?” (In Portuguese, “Are you ready to see the Eagles in Brazil?”) “The Eagles organization is honored to be selected to play in the first National Football League game in South America,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles. “With the global growth of our sport a top priority for our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fan base around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. One of the most culturally diverse nations in world, Brazil is an international melting pot and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.” As part of the NFL International Series, this will be the first Friday night game on opening weekend in more than 50 years. The opponent and kickoff time will be announced at a later date closer to when the 2024 NFL schedule is revealed this spring. The match will be played at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil with a capacity of 47,252. Home of Brazilian football team SC Corinthians, the stadium was an official venue for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games. “This historic first international game in South America demonstrates the continued expansion of our global footprint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Playing on Friday night in Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our growth and international ambitions.”

