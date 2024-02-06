Secretary of State to update members of Congress on executive restoration





The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris has traveled to Washington DC to discuss with key members of the US Congress the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive. The trip follows US Special Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy III's most recent visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland and builds on the UK Government's successful Northern Ireland Investment Summit held in Belfast last year . The Secretary of State will use his visit to champion Northern Ireland's economic potential as a great place to trade, invest, visit and study. He will also be closely engaged in the UK governments ongoing efforts to address the legacy of the unrest in Northern Ireland. During his visit, the Secretary of State will meet with a variety of stakeholders, including members of Congress, the State Department and the National Security Council, American businesses, and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement. The Secretary of State said: With the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly restored and working for the people of Northern Ireland, I am pleased to update our stakeholders in the US, whose unwavering support has been invaluable, at this important time for Northern Ireland. This is an exciting time, with local representatives elected to Stormont to help Northern Ireland realize its full potential as a fantastic place to live, work and invest. At the same time, the UK Government remains absolutely committed to addressing the legacy of the turmoil in Northern Ireland. This visit provides a timely opportunity to discuss these important issues, including progress on the implementation of the Heritage Act by the new Independent Information Reconciliation and Recovery Commission, and on finalizing the Terms of Reference for the Omagh Bombings Inquiry, which we hope to announce soon. . I look forward to continuing to work with our stakeholders in the US to advance our shared commitment to transform Northern Ireland for good.

