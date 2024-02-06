International
Dr Lowitja ODonoghue AC CBE DSG
The people of South Australia mourn the loss of Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue AC CBE DSG, who has died aged 91.
History will regard Dr O'Donoghue as an outstanding and persistent force in improving the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It helped achieve important results in health, education, political representation, land rights and reconciliation.
Born in Indulkana on the APY Lands in 1932, Dr O'Donoghue was separated from her family at a young age and placed in the care of missionaries at the Colebrook Children's Home in Quorn. She did not see her mother again for 33 years.
In 1954, young woman Yankunytjatjara became the first Aboriginal nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, progressing to the position of charge sister despite ongoing experiences of racism.
She later joined the South Australian branch of the Federal Office of Aboriginal Affairs and served as a member of the Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement, before being appointed to the position of Regional Director of the SA Department of Aboriginal Affairs.
In 1990, her leadership in Aboriginal Affairs saw Dr O'Donoghue appointed as the inaugural Chair of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission, where she played a key role in the tense and complex negotiations that enabled the Native Title legislation the then prime minister Paul Keating.
In 2008, then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd sought Dr O'Donoghue's advice on his landmark Apology to the Stolen Generations.
Dr O'Donoghue's leadership, tenacity and compassion saw him receive numerous accolades. She was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 1977, won the Advance Australia Award in 1982, became a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1983, was named Australian of the Year in 1984 and was made a Lifetime National Treasure in 1998.
Australia's national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Research Institute is named in her honour.
In due course, the South Australian Government will make an offer of a state funeral to Dr O'Donoghue's family.
quotas
Attributed to Peter Malinauskas
We mourn the loss of a truly great South Australian.
Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue dedicated her life to the service of others and leaves a proud legacy of improving the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Australia.
Determined, strong, thoughtful and deeply compassionate, Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue leaves a substantial legacy that will continue to be felt by generations to come.
On behalf of all South Australians, I extend my condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue.
In due course, I will approach the family with the offer of a State Funeral, in recognition of Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue's extraordinary service.
Attributed to Kyam Maher
In honoring the memory of Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue, let us be inspired by the countless positive changes she contributed during her lifetime. We recognize the profound impact she had on the country and the many lives she touched. Her legacy will forever stand as a testament to the impact of her relentless dedication and service.
Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue's leadership was not just about strength and determination; she led with a presence that inspired others to rise. Her legacy as a leader of conviction and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.
For those who knew Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue, they knew that beneath her steely determination was a great deal of generosity, warmth and kindness. So she often offered comfort to those who needed it.
At this difficult time, our hearts go out to the family, friends and wider community of Dr Lowitja O'Donoghue, who share the weight of this momentous loss. We find solace in celebrating a life that brought joy, inspiration and lasting change.
