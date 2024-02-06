What business leaders are saying about the Red Sea attacks





Recent attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi militia have forced companies to pay higher insurance fees or reroute cargo through Africa, adding to costs and delays that could affect companies' profit margins and , in the end, raise prices. for consumers. Many executives whose companies transport goods through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal have said the impact so far has been limited, in part because of lessons they learned from the worst supply chain disruptions around the world. during the worst period of the Covid pandemic. Going forward, disruption will hit companies hard, said David Simchi-Levi, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today it is the Red Sea, tomorrow it will be something else. Attacks on the Red Sea, which handles about 12 percent of global trade, have forced companies to make tough decisions. Crossing the Red Sea would mean risking an air attack and paying more for insurance. Avoiding the road adds costly delays.

Sea freight rates have risen since mid-December, more than tripling on the Asia-Europe route and more than doubling between Asia and the US East Coast. according to analytics firm Xeneta. For now, analysts expect the impact on consumers to remain limited. Shipping makes up a small part of the total cost of the product, analysts at Goldman Sachs noted. They estimate that the cuts will add just one-tenth of a percentage point to the global inflation rate this year. However, this is a concern for analysts and investors, who have raised questions about the earnings calls with the company's executives. Here's what business leaders have to say. European companies will feel it first. The Red Sea is a particularly important route for companies moving goods from Asia to Europe. These goods now cost more to ship and take longer to arrive. It may also affect production in the region. The outages caused Tesla and Volvo to suspend production in Europe. Automakers rely on just-in-time manufacturing, in which parts arrive on an assembly line just before they're needed, which leaves little room for shipping delays.

Doc Martens The British shoemaker's chief executive, Kenny Wilson, said it faced major delays in Europe, but felt almost no impact in Asia or the United States. Businesses in Britain were hit hardest by transport delays in January. according to S&P Global. There is definitely a cost implication to this, said Mr. Wilson to analysts in an earnings call on January 24. And then I think, actually, there's more about the impact of next year if that were to continue. Bang & Olufsen Nikolaj Wendelboe, the Danish audio equipment company's chief financial officer, told analysts on a Jan. 10 call that the company was shifting some shipments to air or rail. There will be a slight increase in cost and some longer times, but it is nothing compared to what we saw during the Covid crisis, at least not what we see at this point in time, Mr Wendelboe said. Logitech Chuck Boynton, chief financial officer of Logitech, a Swiss maker of computer keyboards, mice and other accessories, said the company would ship more of its Asian-made products by air instead of by sea. While that's more expensive and can raise profits, it's better than running out of inventory, he said.

We will eat a little margin to take care of customer satisfaction, said Mr. Boynton analysts on January 23.

US companies are less exposed. Goods imported into the United States do not rely as much on crossing the Red Sea. However, American companies and consumers are subject to overall increases in global shipping rates. Not all industries are equally affected. Analysts at Bank of America said retailers were particularly exposed, with companies like Target and Dollar Tree facing a higher risk of a hit to earnings than their main competitors because they take more of their products. from Asia. Those retailers have yet to report their quarterly earnings, but other consumer-focused companies have discussed the impact on their bottom line. AMAZON Brian T. Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, said the outages had not yet had a material impact on the e-commerce giant's current quarter profit forecast.

We were alert to this and worked well to take steps where necessary to ensure that the customer experience was not affected, he said. 1-800-FLOWERS Bill Shea, 1-800-Flowers' chief financial officer, said the company wouldn't begin to feel the effects unless the outages continued through the summer. The biggest unknown is how long the issues in the Red Sea continue and whether it affects future negotiations and next year's holiday season, Mr Shea told analysts on Thursday. Ethan Allen Farooq Kathwari, chief executive of Ethan Allen Interiors, told analysts that the furniture maker was not as exposed to the turmoil as others because most of its products were made in North America. But if we had most of our products coming out, it would be a problem, he said on a Jan. 24 earnings call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/05/business/red-sea-shipping-companies-cost.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos