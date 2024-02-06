My internship allowed me to fast track my career and save thousands on university fees.

The 22-year-old, who works at Wythenshawe Hospital, in South Manchester, has described how she fast-tracked her way to a successful career and saved thousands of pounds on university fees through a practical degree.

Olivia Hamer is now one of the youngest specialist cardiac physiologists in her department at Wythenshawe Hospitals North-West heart centre, which is one of the leading specialist sites in the UK.

She says: My training here has been phenomenal and the steepest learning curve I have ever experienced. I would definitely recommend an internship if you are considering your options.

During my training, I received a percentage of my full-time salary and the remaining money funded my course

I have no debt now, that's the bonus. I didn't pay for my studies, so that's the advantage for most people.

But Olivia has worked hard to get where she is today. During her term she trained at the hospital three days a week, one day at the university and was then given an extra day of study by her hospital managers.

It was a full time degree so I was doing all of that except coming to work 3 days a week.

But the benefits are massive, because you get a lot more experience than you would if you just went on deployment for a few weeks at a time.

This year's theme for National Apprenticeship Week revolves around trainees taking Life Skills, which Olivia says she achieved and will stand her in good stead.

I feel like I have been helped, practically and in life. Before I started working here, I wouldn't have had a conversation with a stranger. I wasn't scared, but I came in at 18, it's a very difficult time to arrive in an environment like this.

But now I am a confident member of the team and have a great rapport with patients and colleagues. I have found that my interpersonal and communication skills have developed tremendously.

I would also be confident and able to deal with an emergency, should it arise within the community.

Olivia achieved A and A* grades when she studied maths, PE and Psychology for her A levels at Bishop Heber High School, which is a comprehensive school in Cheshire.

When I was in school, I thought healthcare was for me. I have always had a compassionate and caring side. After spending a lot of work experience, alongside doctors in a variety of departments, I realized that I wanted to specialize in cardiology.

Shed applied for a course at several universities, but withdrew her applications when she was offered the position as an intern.

I happened to look on the NHS jobs page and realized there was an internship for the course I wanted to do.

I interviewed too early for the job. I was in year 13 and hadn't even received my A-level results yet. It was only based on my predicted grades.

Olivia graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University in July 2023 with the best overall grade and a first class honors in her degree course, in addition to landing a job at the end of her training.

She was asked to present her dissertation findings at the Heart Rhythm Congress, which is a national cardiology conference.

Now Olivia's average day includes providing a wide variety of diagnostic tests; from ECG or cardiac machine checks, to supporting more complex procedures such as stents and pacemaker implants.

Specializing in cardiology from the start has really allowed me to delve into the techniques and intricacies of the heart and cardiovascular system.

Working as part of a large multidisciplinary team also means that I work together with nurses, doctors and radiographers to provide super quality care for our patients. Together we achieve much more.

Olivia is now looking to take more accredited exams in May, which will train her more specifically in pacemakers and internal cardiac defibrillators (ICDs). Another promotion is also on the cards for him after this.

She says: My goal is to learn as much as possible and be the best physiologist I can be.

Nick Bailey, who is the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust's Corporate Workforce Director, said: At MFT we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to develop their skills and expertise.

As Olivia points out, an internship makes people achieve their long-term career aspirations.

During the National Practice Week, (5th-11th February), we are proud to celebrate the achievements of our students.