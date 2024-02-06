The Foreign Ministry of France has summoned the Russian ambassador regarding the French aid workers killed in Ukraine





PARIS — The French government summoned the Russian ambassador for talks on Monday over the killing of two French citizens working for non-governmental organizations in Ukraine and pledged steady support for the Ukrainian military in its efforts to push back Russian forces. The aid workers were killed in Russian strikes on Thursday near the front line of fighting in Ukraine's war, north of the Dnipro River, in the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region. Three other French citizens were injured. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to visit Kiev in the coming weeks, denounced the attack as cowardly and savage. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday that killing people is always a tragedy, adding, however, that the specific details of this incident … are unknown to us. She also blamed France for fueling the conflict in Ukraine by supplying Kiev with weapons and training its soldiers. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal vowed to step up arms shipments to Ukraine, saying, “We are talking about the simple right (for Ukrainians) to defend themselves.” He spoke at a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who last week called for other European countries to increase arms shipments to Ukraine, saying it could not be for Germany alone. Macron announced plans last month to deliver more long-range cruise missiles as well as bombs to Ukraine, although France's military aid has lagged behind that of some other allies. Scholz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that at some point we will not want to continue. And the message to him very clearly from the US and Europe should be that it will not work, we will support Ukraine. The French Foreign Ministry said officials would use the call from Russian Ambassador Alexey Meshkov to denounce the resurgence of disinformation targeting France. The French government has accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign, including impersonating the websites of major French media outlets and the French Foreign Ministry, aimed at spreading confusion and disinformation about the war in Ukraine. ___ Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed. ___ Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/frances-foreign-ministry-summoned-russias-ambassador-french-aid-106957360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos