Changes to draft budget for 2024/25 published by Southend-on-Sea City Council

Changes have been made to the council's draft budget for 2024/25.

This follows a period of engagement with advisors and other key stakeholders (Cabinet, Tuesday February 13).

The key change proposes a £100,000 investment to provide a new type of support for dementia carers. This funding would enable the development of dementia support groups in all four localities to enable carer support, information and advice and to enable peer support. This will include keeping the Winderemere Club as a going concern. It would fund two navigators/community builders to support these groups. These two roles would also provide support and advice to social care teams and community groups and undertake carer assessments where required.

The investment will also provide funding for additional support and advice for carers through partners to support community groups going forward. This new investment follows the end of joint commissioning arrangements with partners, which led to the proposal to decommission the dementia community support team, to which the council contributes £250,000 a year.

Cllr James Moyies, cabinet member with responsibility for social care for adults, says: “Due to the withdrawal of funding by partners from the dementia community support service and the overall financial challenges we face, we have had to review and review this service and indeed all the services we offer.

“However, we understand the importance of dementia support and I have heard many views expressed through the public consultation on this and have spoken directly to some of those affected. I am therefore delighted to be able to announce a £100,000 investment which will will allow us to fund two dementia community navigator roles which will provide support to those affected by this life-changing condition.We are also progressing with plans to modernize our adult social care department and to improve our caregiver response.

“It is important to note that the current service that is proposed to be stopped is jointly commissioned and funded, and for the council to undertake this alone would cost far more than the current contribution of £250,000. We therefore had to propose this alternative approach which is within our financial means and will provide support to those in the city. It also shows that we listen.”

Some changes to car parking charges have also been proposed, with a 50% increase at Southend Pass being reduced to 25%. It means the parking permit, which allows up to 12 hours of parking in the city's four car parks per day, will rise to £12.50 a month instead of the original suggested £15. Current charges at Southchurch Park East will also be scrapped. It is also proposed that £75,000 be set aside from tourism and specific events reserves subject to business cases, and £100,000 to develop plans to introduce a locality model across the city.

Cllr Tony Cox, leader of the council, said: “I have said many times that we face difficult financial times and difficult decisions. However, we have also listened and I am pleased that we can make a reasonable suggestion for the council's draft budget for 2024/25 and we look forward to debating these in cabinet next week and in Full Council at the end of February.

The dementia carer support proposals will be funded by the additional social care grant announced by the Government on Monday 5 February. Other revenue budget changes amounting to £600,000 will be covered by a reduction in the budget originally allocated for energy inflation, with the council having recently renegotiated its energy charges, which is expected to have a positive impact in cost.

In the revised capital budget, it is proposed to move £5.5m a year (until 2028/29) for pavement and road improvements to the priority schemes section, along with £700,000 for investment in public toilet provision.

The draft budget was released in early January and has since gone through review meetings and engagement with the business community. A number of related public consultations have also recently been completed relating to some of the proposals such as family center services and dementia support.