UAB Students Selected for Prestigious International Gilman Scholarship and Freeman-ASIA Award – Student Affairs





Written by: Michelle Cook and Samil Baker Left to right, top to bottom: Isabella Montgomery, Whitney Chaney, Lauren Pate, Nicollette Houston-Turner, Kieoynntice Smith, Danielle Russell Nine University of Alabama at Birmingham students have been selected for Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. This is the largest group of recipients from UAB in a single application cycle. An additional student, Dallas Blackwell, has been selected for a Freeman Award for Asian Studies. We are very proud of our students receiving the Gilman Scholarship and the Freeman-ASIA Award, said UAB Senior Vice President and Provost Pam Benoit, Ph.D. Having the largest group of Gilman Scholarship recipients from UAB in a single application cycle demonstrates the caliber of our students. We celebrate their passion and willingness to create impactful connections with diverse cultures around the world. Recipients include: Isabella Montgomery, a communication studies major and native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will travel to Vietnam.

Danielle Russell, a biology major and native of Alabaster, Alabama, will travel to Spain.

Ivy Eppes, a public health major and native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will travel to Costa Rica.

Whitney Chaney, a genetics and genomics major from York, Alabama, will travel to Costa Rica.

Israel Mason, a psychology major and native of Birmingham, Alabama, will travel to Spain.

Nicollette Houston-Turner, a biomedical sciences major and native of Foley, Alabama, will travel to Costa Rica.

Lauren Pate, a criminal justice major and native of Huntsville, Alabama, will travel to Australia.

Kieoynntice Smith, a public health major and native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will travel to Costa Rica.

Yesi Villanueva, a biomedical sciences major and native of Columbiana, Alabama, will travel to the United Kingdom.

Dallas Blackwell, a public health specialist and native of Hueytown, Alabama, will travel to Thailand. Chaney, Villanueva, Mason, Montgomery and Houston-Turner are members of the UAB Honors College. The Gilman Scholarship is sponsored by the United States Department of Education's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program aims to make study abroad experiences accessible to a more diverse student population and gives students the opportunity to gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages ​​and economies making them better prepared to take leadership roles in government and the private sector. The Freeman-ASIA Program supports United States-based students with demonstrated financial need who are planning to study abroad in East or Southeast Asia. The goal of the program is to increase the number of US citizens and permanent residents with direct exposure to and understanding of Asia and its people and cultures. Since its inception in 2001, Freeman-ASIA has enabled study abroad in East and Southeast Asia for more than 5,000 US graduate students from more than 600 institutions. The Gilman and Freeman-ASIA Scholarships are life-changing opportunities, and not just in that they provide funding for international study, said Michelle Cook, Ph.D., director of UAB's Office of National and International Scholarships and Fellowships. Gaining national recognition in this way empowers these students to even greater things in the future. UAB's Office of National and International Scholarships and Scholarships works closely with the UAB Education Abroad team to guide students through the scholarship process and help them manage the logistics of international travel. I was thrilled to see so many students benefit from a Gilman-supported education abroad experience, said Ashley Neyer, director of UAB Education Abroad. It is truly a team effort between the two offices and the students, and were proud of our award achievements. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is imperative that UAB students have cultural immersion experiences to become more global citizens in a world that has proven to be more interconnected than ever before. Students interested in learning more about nationally competitive scholarships, including Gilman and Freeman-ASIA, should contact[email protected] for more information.

