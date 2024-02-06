Office of Public Affairs | Department of Justice and Federal Partners Recognize Zero Tolerance Day for Female Genital Mutilation





The Criminal Division's Human Rights and Special Prosecutions (HRSP) section joined federal partners, including the Human Rights and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC) and the FBI's International Human Rights Unit (IHRU), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and others today in recognition of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Female genital mutilation, a form of gender-based violence and child abuse, will not be tolerated today or ever in the United States, said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. . The Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners remain committed to holding perpetrators accountable and providing support to victims of FGM using every tool at our disposal. Female genital mutilation is a devastating crime that affects the emotional and physical well-being of survivors throughout their lives, said Assistant Director Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI's Criminal Investigation Division. Ending this human rights abuse will take a multidisciplinary approach from law enforcement, including community outreach, education and training. Today and every day, the FBI stands with women and girls against FGM and all forms of violence. This international respect provides an opportunity to recognize this global issue while raising awareness of those who have lost their lives or suffered lifelong effects from this abhorrent practice, said Associate Executive Director Katrina W. Berger of Security Investigations. National (HSI). . HSI, along with our global partners, is committed to ending this practice, protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice. Federal law enforcement agencies are engaged in many initiatives aimed at protecting those in the United States who have undergone or may be at risk of FGM: The Justice Department's Office for Victims of Crime awarded over $5 million in 2020 and 2021 in three-year grants through a grant program to support community projects designed to increase direct services, education and engagement of community partners to stop victimization of women and girls through FGM. For more information, please see www.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh241/files/media/document/ojp-news-10302020.pdf.

Federal law enforcement authorities actively investigate allegations of FGM within the United States and abroad. Agencies collect tips and guidance from the public and cooperate with NGOs who will pass on information if they suspect a child is at imminent risk of being subjected to FGM or being taken abroad for the purposes of FGM. Individuals suspected of FGM may be investigated by the HRVWCC and prosecuted by the Department of Justice as appropriate.

The FBI's IHRU proactively engages with NGOs and provides frequent training to educate the public and the FBI workforce on the violation of FGM. These trainings ensure public awareness of this form of abuse, which is a federal crime, and provide the FBI workforce with the tools necessary to investigate and prevent cases of FGM.

The Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) administers federal grant funds authorized under the Violence Against Women Act to prevent and address sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking. Funds from some OVW grant programs may be used by grantees to provide culturally specific services to victims and responses to FGM.

HSI launched Operation Limelight USA, a flagship FGM outreach and education program, in 2017 that has been recognized domestically and internationally as a critical effort to combat FGM by Women in Federal Law Enforcement and Policing Awards World Class. Examples of other agency initiatives aimed at protecting women and girls at risk from FGM can be found in the Attorney General's STOP FGM Act 2022 Annual Report. FGM is a form of child abuse, a serious violation of human rights and, since 1996, a federal crime in the United States. In 2013, Congress amended the federal FGM statute, 18 USC 116, to prohibit the removal of a girl child from the United States for the purpose of performing FGM. In 2021, the STOP FGM Act 2020 was signed into law, strengthening the existing law by expanding the scope of punishable acts and increasing the maximum penalty. Violations of this law may result in imprisonment and possible removal from the United States. According to UNICEF, more than 200 million women and girls have undergone FGM, which refers to procedures that damage the female genitalia for non-medical reasons. While it is primarily concentrated in North, West, and Central Africa, as well as parts of the Middle East and Asia, FGM also occurs in the United States. Founded in 2008, HRVWCC promotes HSIs' efforts to identify, locate, and prosecute human rights abusers in the United States, including those known or suspected of having participated in persecution, war crimes, genocide , torture, extrajudicial killings, FGM, and the use or recruitment of child soldiers. HRVWCC leverages the expertise of a select group of agents, attorneys, intelligence and research specialists, historians, and analysts who lead agencies in broader enforcement efforts against these offenders. Members of the public with information about victims or suspected perpetrators who engage in FGM or other human rights abuses are asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or the HSI information line at ( 866) 347-2423. To submit a tip online, visit tips.fbi.gov or HSI online form. Tips can be given anonymously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-federal-partners-recognize-zero-tolerance-day-female-genital-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos