FSU International Affairs senior selected as Pickering Fellow to serve in Foreign Service





Jenna Prunty, a senior at Florida State University, has been selected for the prestigious Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Graduate Fellowship program supported by the US Department of State. The program provides funding, mentoring and professional development for a job in the US Foreign Service seniors and outstanding college graduates. The scholarship helps fund two-year graduate programs, offers two summer internships, and provides a minimum five-year foreign service commitment. “I've known since I started my college career that I wanted to be in the Foreign Service,” said Prunty, who is studying international relations with a concentration in political science in the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy. I am excited to contribute my skills and history and learn from the State Department and my group. Last summer, the native of Evergreen, Colorado, participated in the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program, a six-week program hosted by Howard University that prepares undergraduate students for a career in international affairs. Jenna's drive and thoughtfulness allowed her to leverage her experience as a Rangel Summer Scholar into a successful Pickering application, said Bonnie Garcia-Gloeckner, assistant director for the Office of National Scholarships, who has assisted Prunty during her year of served as a scholarship advisor, providing feedback and guidance through the various application processes. From our first meeting, I saw her full commitment to foreign relations, language learning and cultural humility. As a Pickering Fellow and future external affairs officer, there is no doubt that she will represent Florida State University with the utmost respect and dignity.” As a Rangel Summer Scholar, Prunty received feedback on her resume, spoke with ambassadors and learned how to network. I gained so many contacts from the Rangel Program, one of them being the director of the Pickering Fellowship program, she said. When I submitted my application, I think the name recognition went a long way. Prunty is looking forward to working with her Pickering cohort on coaching exercises and learning from their diverse backgrounds and identities, a value shared by Zafer Lababidi, associate professor of teaching Arabic. Professor Lababidi not only taught me Arabic, but he also shared Arabic culture with our class and provided individual guided study. It's not something he had to do, but he did it because he knew we wanted to keep learning, Prunty said. Lababidis' generous guidance made a deep impression on Prunty. The Rangel program was another opportunity to learn from cultures and people very different from mine, she said. Now that I start my Pickering Scholarship, I'm excited to learn even more. Prunty credits Florida State's international relations program for providing a strong theoretical foundation and teaching her the functional skills that prepared her for a career in the Foreign Service. FSU has always been a haven for me academically, athletically and socially, Prunty said. I could not have asked for a better home to learn, grow and achieve.”

