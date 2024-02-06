NHS England South West » Mother and son become part of the NHS family through its apprenticeship scheme

A mother and son have become part of the NHS family after completing its apprenticeship scheme with both graduating on the same day.

It's National Apprenticeship Week and mother and son Andrea and Zac Trewhela are fulfilling their ambitions after graduating from the Cornwall Partnership NHS Trusts Foundation Apprenticeship programme.

The NHS is the largest trainer of apprentices in the country, with more than 20,000 starting last year.

Apprentices are an essential part of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan and one of NHS England's aims is to triple the number being trained by 2030. Achieving this will see apprentices make up more than one in five new recruits. young people.

A recent graduation event celebrated students' achievements after years of hard work. It was a particularly touching moment for Zac and his mum Andrea as they shared the special day with each other and their loved ones.

Andrea has worked as a community nurse for several years and has now achieved a Master's level qualification as a district nurse.

She said: I felt really proud. When I found out Zac was graduating on the same day, I thought I would never get that opportunity again. I just wanted to be there for him and it was really nice to see him graduate. I had that proud mom moment when I saw her walk across the stage.

The practice was amazing. It was very different because you have all your practice standards to meet alongside the educational modules of the course. There are hours outside of work that you need to complete and there is an opportunity to do a placement in your final year.

When you have the opportunity to step outside of your day job, it opens up a whole new path. It has rediscovered my interest in research and since my second year presentation I have been pursuing it in the workplace as an actual project trial. Now I'm thinking of doing the research module to take it even further. You never stop learning and it has been a great course for me.

Zac has just completed his 3 year apprenticeship as a nurse (mental health) and is now working for the Trust as a mental health nurse. He is based at Camborne and Redruth Community Hospital (Basset unit) where he is part of the dementia and older people's community mental health team.

He said: It was a proud day not only for myself but also to get that opportunity to share the experience with my mum. My dad was there too, and my nana, as well as my fiance, Charlie. It was really special.

The team I'm with is very supportive. They are easy to talk to if I have any questions. From the beginning, my team manager defined the role and this has allowed me to not feel overwhelmed with the tasks I am doing. I couldn't have asked for a much better start with the team.

Becky McSorley, Practice Lead Educator, said: It has been a real privilege to have been involved in their academic journeys and they both very much deserve their success.

I am very pleased that our apprenticeship offer has enabled Zac and Andrea, and 150 other staff to achieve a range of qualifications to support their career progression as well as improve our service delivery.

We currently have 196 staff on their apprenticeship pathways with more to start in the October cohorts. They are a great way to enable our current staff to achieve career-focused qualifications and developed employers relevant to their work roles, as well as attracting new staff to the organization with career development pathways .

Having previously graduated to become a community nurse in 2005, Andrea enrolled in the program to complete her Masters as a district nurse.

Apprenticeships provide pathways into many of the more than 350 NHS careers, meaning people can earn while learning to work for their local NHS, but without having to go to university first.

This includes a range of higher or degree apprenticeships (equivalent to foundation degrees, full Bachelors or Masters), including nursing.

ANDDoctor of Medicine degree Pilot admission, to be launched this year, is the first of its kind in the world and an important step forward in helping to attract a wider range of medical candidates. Initially, it will be offered with three institutes of higher education.

NHS Apprenticeships also include a range of entry-level roles, including support staff helping employers to attract talent from local communities and ensuring that people from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue a rewarding career.

With the increased focus on data and the move to electronic patient records, there is also a focus on digital practices to attract new talent into technology roles in the NHS, with opportunities ranging from Data Technician to Data Specialist of Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Mark Radford, Director of Long Term Workforce Planning Delivery and Education, and Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at NHS England, said: Trainees are at the heart of our long-term workforce plan, to put staff on a sustainable footing and improve patient care.

Apprenticeships are a fantastic tool, not only to attract new talent to the NHS, but also to develop the skills of the existing workforce.

Our ambition for apprenticeships is to continue to build on the fantastic success of the expansion to date and provide an alternative route to careers such as nursing and Allied Health Professions. Working with UCAS from 2025, young people will also be able to apply for apprenticeships at the same time as traditional degree programmes.

said Health Minister Andrew Stephenson: I'm delighted to see that the NHS has emerged as the best trainee coach in the country with over 20,000 from last year, showing how many people continue to value a career in the health service.

Trainees are an integral part of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan. We were committed to increasing training for clinical staff through internships over the coming years as we continue to deliver lasting change for a brighter future.

The introduction of the nominal practice Doctor of Medicine Degree will further widen participation from underrepresented backgrounds by inspiring more people to follow their dreams by allowing them to earn while they learn.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said: The NHS serves the nations health needs every day and apprenticeships are an essential way for the health service to get the staff it needs. NHS England is one of our top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and embraces both Apprenticeships and T-Levels as great ways to recruit qualified healthcare workers.

Apprenticeships are essential to give people from all walks of life the opportunity to climb the ladder of opportunity and the fantastic news is that they plan to recruit one in five of their staff as apprentices by 2030. The NHS understands the apprenticeship fee and uses that's great, and I hope more employers follow their lead and experience the benefits of interns for themselves.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), said: It's great to see so many people reaping the benefits of world-class internships created by employers. They are known all over the country and in a variety of really good professions.

More information on NHS practices is available here:NHS practices | NHS health careers