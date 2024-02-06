First fixed penalty notice for Buckinghamshire 1,000 flyers





A man who dumped a black bag in Denham has become the first recipient.

A man who dumped a black bag containing his household rubbish at a shelter in Denham, Buckinghamshire, is unlikely to claim fame as he becomes the first person in the county to be handed a fixed £1,000 tipping penalty notice. The new fixed penalty rate was introduced by Buckinghamshire Council in December to create a greater deterrent to people from intentionally and deliberately illegally dumping litter in the county. The man from Bracknell, Berkshire, stopped in bed and threw the bag onto the A412 on December 20, 2023, just two days after Buckinghamshire Council agreed and implemented the new higher penalty rate. He waited until he thought the coast was clear and then threw the sack on the side of the road behind the car he was driving. A traffic surveillance camera captured his actions and identified the vehicle. When tracked down and interviewed by Buckinghamshire Council investigators, the man said he did not feel well and the smell from the bag was overwhelming. All bagged waste (mainly beverage containers and wrappers) could be freely recycled either at home or at a recycling Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: Buckinghamshire Council is determined to demonstrate its Zero Tolerance for fly-tipping, whether it's commercial criminal tipping or low-level nonsense. that we see in a case like this; we want to send a clear message to people that it will not be tolerated and we will follow you. Thomas explained: For these lower level cases, the offenders plea means we can now deal with it at a fixed sentencing level rather than taking the case to court, which means our officers are able to focus their efforts on more fruitful offenses. The culprit has paid 1000 and avoided court, but he is out of pocket with a huge amount of money and hopefully he will think twice about doing something like this again. Thomas continued: Settlements on the A412 are regularly subject to fly-overs and canals can become blocked with litter. These channels are intended to allow drainage of surface water to maintain a safe surface for road users and should not be viewed as a dumping ground. The traffic control measures required to allow the safe removal of waste dumped from motorways present council tax payers with a bill of tens of thousands of pounds a year. If you have evidence that a breach has occurred and are willing to provide a witness statement, please contact the Council's Enforcement Team on: [email protected] To report tipping anywhere in Buckinghamshire visit: www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/fix-my-street

