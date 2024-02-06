5 people were injured and 2 attackers were killed during the attack on the Turkish court





ISTANBUL — Two people attacked Turkey's largest courthouse before being shot dead on Tuesday in a shootout that left another person dead and five wounded. Authorities claimed the attackers were part of an extremist organization that had been largely inactive in recent years. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the man and woman stormed a security checkpoint at Istanbul's Caglayan court and were then killed in a shootout. Authorities said another woman was also killed in the shooting and that three police officers and two civilians were wounded. Yerlikaya later said the attackers were suspected members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP/C, a far-left group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Caglayan Court, also known as the Istanbul Palace of Justice, is a large and heavily guarded court complex in the Kagithane district. It was the largest court in Europe when it opened in 2011. Footage released by Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency showed the attackers appearing to have fired at police before being shot in the building's courtyard as bystanders ran for cover. Private news agency DHA reported that the attacker's older sister appeared as a defendant in court half an hour after the attack. She faced charges of membership in a terrorist organization and possession of dangerous materials. The Minister of Justice said that the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation. Tunc told reporters that the attackers had previously served prison terms for terror-related offences. A witness to Tuesday's attack, Emre Ozyurt, said his blood ran cold as bystanders fled in fear. The attack came on the day Turkey marked the anniversary of an earthquake in the south that killed more than 53,000 people. The Republic of Turkey will continue to fight against all terrorist organizations and those who support them, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a memorial ceremony in the city of Kahramanmaras. I want to pray for the soul of the injured person who lost his life. In March 2015, the DHKP/C group took a prosecutor hostage in the same court, demanding details of the police killing of a teenager during anti-government protests last year. Two gunmen died as police entered the building and the prosecutor later died of his injuries. The group also claimed responsibility for a February 2013 suicide bombing at the US Embassy in Ankara, where a Turkish security guard was killed and four others were wounded.

