Stillwater will host the International Cat Association cat show | tidings

Stillwater will host The International Cat Association Cat Show from 9 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday at the Payne County Exposition Center.

Nearly 60 breeds will be on hand for cat lovers of all ages, and 150 entries are expected, said Marty Young, co-chairman and entry clerk for the event.

Ticket prices for the event are $9 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; $8 for students, seniors and veterans (must show ID); and $30 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at oklahomacatshows.ticketleap.com/feb2024/.

Vendors both cat-related and non-cat-related will be on site, at least one food truck will be available, and there will also be a raffle.

A cat costume contest will be held Sunday at noon, which Young said could be a treat for guests.

It's a way to get people to relax and laugh and have fun because people sometimes get pretty competitive (on the show), Young said.

Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue will also be on site with kittens available for adoption. A portion of the proceeds from the shows will be donated to Tiny Paws.

When you realize what their mission is, it just breaks your heart, Young said. If you've ever handled newborn puppies or kittens, you know how helpless and vulnerable they are.

Young said she was impressed with everything she knew about Tiny Paws.

We've been looking for a rescue (shelter) of some kind to support because that's part of our mission to not only (work with) pedigree cats, but (also to rescue cats), Young said.

Young began working with rescue cats 25 years ago. Since then, she has competed in cat shows, been involved in cat breeding and managed cat shows.

It's an addiction, she said.

The International Cat Association is one of the largest cat registries. Stillwater has run the show for about five years, Young said.

The list at the Cat Show includes breeds such as the Bengal, Savannah, Main Coon and Ragdoll, in addition to hairless and curly-haired breeds such as the Sphynx, Devon Rex and Cornish Rex.

Competitors come from at least eight states, competing in categories such as Championship Kitten (four months to eight months) and Championship Adult (eight months and older), Pets (kittens), Pets (adults, spayed/ spayed) and Alter Cats (spayed / neutered).

The Household Pet class is where you get all kinds of different kittens competing against each other, and in those classes, it's not about one specific breed, said Charles Nell, co-chairman and treasurer for the Cat Show.

He said the pet class is judged on temperament, coat maintenance and playfulness.

There are people who go all over the country with just their pets, Nell said. It's also a big thing.

Nell said there will also be new pre- and advanced breeds introduced, as well as pedigree and non-pedigree cats.

(There) will be a bit of fun for everyone, Nell said.

The Cat Show will also host a youth exposure program in a separate ring where contestants can meet judges that Young said has been successful.

Wed like everyone to come out and see us, Young said.

For more information, contact Young at 405-213-5612 or email [email protected].

