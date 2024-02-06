International
Putting survivors at the forefront of the global movement to end FGM
Joint statement of the Executive Director of UNFPA Dr. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, OHCHR High Commissioner Volker Türk, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
Today, on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, we reaffirm our commitment to the girls and women who have been subjected to this grave violation of human rights. Every survivor's voice is a call to action, and every choice they make to reclaim their lives contributes to the global movement to end this harmful practice.
More than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation. This year, an estimated 4.4 million girls will be at risk. This equates to more than 12,000 cases every day.
In accordance with the commitments outlined in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, those agreed during the 25th Anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25), Generation Equity and other normative frameworks, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and their general recommendations, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (target 5.3), we reiterate our commitment to prevent and respond to female genital mutilation.
Female genital mutilation is a violation of women's and girls' rights that endangers their physical and mental health and limits their potential to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. It increases the risk of serious pain, bleeding and infection, and the likelihood of other health complications later in life, including risks during childbirth, which can endanger the lives of their newborns.
That is why, in our pursuit of a world free of discrimination and practices that harm girls and women, it is imperative that we turn our attention to the voices that matter most – the voices of survivors.
We must amplify the voices of survivors to raise awareness and inspire collective action and promote their power and autonomy by ensuring they have an active role in prevention and response interventions.
Survivors have first-hand knowledge of the challenges and tools needed to eliminate the practice. It is essential that we invest in survivor-led movements, especially at the grassroots level, by dedicating resources that will advance their efforts.
We must also ensure that inclusive and culturally sensitive services are available and accessible. This includes strengthening the provision of health care and social and legal services to support survivors.
UNFPA AND UNICEFas the leading agencies of Joint Global Program to Eliminate FGM, OHCHR, UN Women, WHO and other United Nations entities remain steadfast in partnering with survivors as community champions and leaders, while ensuring that their voices and perspectives inform programs to prevent and respond to FGM. Indeed, investing in movement building and promoting the agency of girls and women is at the core of the Joint UN Program to Eliminate FGM.
We celebrate the progress made: The practice of FGM has declined over the past three decades, and in the 31 countries with nationally representative prevalence data, about 1 in 3 girls aged 15 to 19 today have undergone the practice versus 1 in 2. in the 1990s.
Since last year, the Joint Program has supported more than 11,000 organizations, of which 83 percent were grassroots organizations, partnering with survivor-led coalitions and movements, advocating for changes in policy and laws, and advocating for changes in norms social and gender.
However, there is an urgent need for even more targeted, coordinated and sustained efforts if we are to achieve our shared goal of ending FGM by 2030. Together, led by survivors, we we can consign this harmful practice to history, once and for all.
