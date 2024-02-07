Brazilian judge calls for investigation against Transparency International – JURIST





Judge of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil Jos Dias Toffoli CALLED for an investigation on Monday into alleged funds received by Transparency International from the facilitation agreement entered into between a food processing company, JBS and the Federal Ministry of Public Affairs (MPF) in 2017. The agreement was signed by J&F, the parent company of JBS, following Operation Car Wash, one of the largest anti-corruption investigations in Brazil, which exposed corrupt state enterprises starting in 2014. Under the agreement, J&F was required to pay $10.3 billion in compensation due to the company's corrupt practices. According to Toffoli, the $2.3 billion would be managed by Transparency International in an agreement with Brazil's Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF) for the execution of social welfare projects, which should have been allocated according to the country's legal and budgetary norms and not for a foreign based country. organization. Toffoli also claims that Transparency International misused funds and public resources received during the car wash investigation, also known as the Lava Jato task force, and has therefore called for an investigation into the matter. Toffoli also dropped the multimillion-dollar fine imposed on construction group Novonor for its alleged involvement in the corruption scandal. Toffoli has been a constant critic of Operation Car Wash, which recovered billions of dollars in corruption and brought many prominent Brazilians under heavy scrutiny. Also, according to the corruption index report releasing by Transparency International last week, Brazil is ranked 104 out of 180 positions with 36 points. Later on Tuesday, Transparency International criticized the “unjust retaliation” he has faced for anti-corruption in Brazil, saying: It is unfortunate to witness legal actions based on baseless accusations and false information, suppressing civil society efforts to expose corruption and the unchecked influence of the powerful…Transparency International has never received and never would have any managerial role over any funds from such arrangements. Our organization, our Brazilian chapter and the Brazilian authorities have repeatedly refuted these false claims. Regardless of the information available, the smear campaigns continue unabated and are, in fact, intensifying.

