Cape Breton Police say emergency crews have been helping to clear snow from roads





Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and the mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality have been in a war of words over the CBRM's declaration of a local state of emergency. But Cape Breton Regional Police say the move has aided efforts to clear roads after a mountain of snow fell over the weekend. Under the municipal overnight parking ban, police can only tow vehicles between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., but in a state of emergency, vehicles can be towed at any time. Gary Fraser said Tuesday. In the 48 hours after the emergency was declared, police dealt with 153 calls about vehicles abandoned or blocking roads, and about 20 were pulled over, including eight on Monday night, he said. “We're still asking people to stay off the roads, let Public Works do their job and more cars stuck overnight,” he said. “It's amazing that this far into the storm, people are still out there getting stranded.” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has questioned whether the CBRM's state of emergency is a publicity stunt, saying he won't get equipment there sooner or plow a road sooner. (Jean Laroche/CBC) On Sunday, the mayor and CBRM councilors criticized the government for not declaring a province-wide state of emergency. During a provincial update Monday, Houston questioned whether CBRM's local state of emergency was just a publicity stunt. “Obviously, you can fine people who are out on the road unnecessarily,” the prime minister said. “You can seize property. You can enter property, but what it doesn't do is speed up access to equipment. It doesn't plow a road any faster.” However, Mayor Amanda McDougall told CBC'sCape Breton Morning Information on Tuesday that police needed the statement. “We're buying people. We're trying to get people off those streets,” she said. “This is a direct authority that came from the local state of emergency.” CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall says having police tickets and tow vehicles is a direct result of the state of emergency and has helped crews clear the streets. (Tom Ayers/CBC) The emergency measure also gives police the authority to pull over drivers to determine why they are out on the road. Fraser said he towed three vehicles by himself. “They were going for gas and groceries, so it was permissible,” he said. “I mean, they need those things for their snows and they need food to eat, so I just sent them on their way and thanked them profusely. We have to have a reason to stop a vehicle and with the state of emergency, which allowed us the reason to stop the vehicles”. Sydney was hit with 150 centimeters of snow between Friday night and Sunday, while the storm left between 40 and 100 centimeters in other parts of the province, mainly east of Lunenburg. Fraser said the affidavit has given police the authority to help with the cleanup effort. “It's an aid that we use to help us get through this,” he said. “Was it necessary? I can't say. I think maybe the numbers at the end of the day, when this is over, will dictate that.” CBRM's state of emergency expires on Sunday unless the council lifts it sooner. To extend it, they would need permission from the province.

