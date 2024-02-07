International
Mi'kmaw communities on Cape Breton Island are reeling from massive snowfall
Some Mi'kmaw communities on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia are still digging themselves out after a multi-day storm that blanketed the area with nearly three feet of snow in some places.
On Monday, Clark Paul of the Eskasoni First Nation said it had been snowing since Saturday, but he and his wife were well prepared and had everything they needed. He said the storm was shocking because it had been a mild winter so far.
“It seems like it all happened in one weekend,” said Paul, 77.
Environment Canada reported downtown Sydney, NS, about 40 kilometers east of Eskason, received about 150 centimeters of snow.
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency on Sunday and warned residents to stay off the roads and shelter in place.
On Monday, Cheryl Knockwood and her wife were doing just that at their Sydney home.
She said they only left once to get some storm chips and the snow to clear because it is heavy and dense.
“It's just a big challenge trying to get off the road,” said Knockwood, who is Mi'kmaw from Indian Island First Nation in New Brunswick.
“As if we still have snow. I don't even know if we'll be able to get out today without help,” she said.
Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said his biggest concern is making sure residents have access to the health care services they may need.
Denny said they were working to excavate homes on the priority list, those with emergencies at the top of the list, then helping residents trying to get to medical appointments like dialysis.
“We have a lot of elders that we want to take care of and we're trying to reach them and we just have challenges,” Denny said.
On Monday, Denny said community members pitched in to shovel out the elderly and community plow contractors were working around the clock to help, but they were overwhelmed.
“We thought we were prepared, but we weren't,” Denny said.
He said he made a request to the province and they will send out loaders and front end plows to help clear the snow.
Jeff Ward, a committee member with the emergency management office at Membertou First Nation near Sydney, said he had been working 14-hour days clearing snow between Friday and Monday, trying to keep the roads clear.
Ward said they were following instructions given by the regional municipality.
It thinks the local state of emergency may need to be extended until February 10.
“We're going to need like the military helping to shovel people out, because there's no way everybody's going to be able to shovel their way out,” Ward, 50, said.
He said where to put all the snow being cleared may be the next problem to tackle.
