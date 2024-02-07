Many PEI schools will remain closed Wednesday as snow removal continues





Schools in central and eastern Prince Edward Island will remain closed Wednesday as the effects of a major winter storm continue, the Public Schools Branch said late Tuesday. “Our schools have been able to make great progress with snow removal,” the branch said in social media posts shortly after 6pm on Tuesday. “However, there are a number of schools which will require an extra day before welcoming everyone in a safe manner.” Five school families are affected: Bluefield, Charlottetown, Montague, Morell and Souris. “A further update will be provided to all other schools/school families on Wednesday morning by 6am,” the BSP post said. “If there are additional delays or closures, it will be announced at that time. This update will be provided on the Department of Public Schools website, social media channels and local radio stations.” A freezing rain advisory was issued This news was followed two hours later by Environment Canada issuing a freezing rain advisory for all three counties, warning: “The freezing rain may produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Show take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.” All public schools in the French and English school systems were closed for a second day on Tuesday, and UPEI and Holland College campuses were also closed. Most provincial offices and libraries were also dark, with the exception of the West Prince locations. It's beautiful, but hard work: The 2024 cleanup continues What the cleanup from the weekend snowstorm looks like from the skies over Montague and Lyndale, PEI Many secondary roads in rural areas of Prince Edward Island were still single-lane after a major snowstorm that began late Friday, and large piles of snow continued to block major lanes on the TransCanada Highway. About 60 inches of snow fell in Charlottetown over the weekend and up to 82 inches was measured in Kings County. This made work particularly difficult in the central and eastern regions of the province. The final numbers are about the amount of snow that fell on Prince Edward Island in the past five days, as well as how strong the winds were. (Jay Scotland/CBC) All major roads had been cleared, but as of 11 a.m., Kings County's plow dispatcher said blowing snow continued to be a problem in the east and the depth of the snow meant more demand for snowplows that just weren't available. were available in numbers. is required. In Charlottetown, the city is asking drivers to avoid the downtown area and take another route if they see heavy equipment working ahead of them. “Although the winter parking ban is not officially in effect during the day, please avoid parking on the street so our crews can work quickly,” the city said in a midday social media post.

