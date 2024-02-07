Art History International Edition by Professor Deborah Cibelli





THIBODAUX, La. Dr. Deborah Cibelli, professor of art history at Nicholls State University, has published an article in the online journal, Iconocrazia, published by the Bari Aldo Moro University in Bari, Italy. Article by Dr. Cibellis titled, Francesco Salviatis' Emblematic Images in the Sala dell Udienza of Florence, refers to a mural in an auditorium of a Renaissance government palace. The issue of the magazine, Iconocrazia Rivista di Scienze Sociale e Filosofia Politica, was devoted to political images by master artists of the Italian Renaissance and Baroque period. I am delighted that this study is included in this special issue of the Journal on Politics and Art. The analysis of the images depicted in the mural derives from previous research on a drawing I attributed to the artist. It is worth noting that Salviati repeated the design throughout the great audience hall. I have enjoyed working on the project and welcome the opportunity to share research conducted in Europe and the United States with students at Nicholls, said Dr. Deborah Cibelli, professor of art history at Nicholls State University. The research presented in the article focuses on emblems found in the lower area of ​​the audience hall that depicted river gods. Dr. Cibelli has found that the river gods referred to the Medici as political leaders and also referred to ideas circulating among Salviatis' friends and associates, such as Paolo Giovio, a writer who shared an interest in allegorical imagery and emblems. To read the magazine article, click here. Nicholls State University Art Department The Nicholls Art Department aims to provide quality studies in all visual media and the skills needed for employment or further study. The Bachelor of Fine Arts program is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. To learn more about the Nicholls Art Department, visit www.nicholls.edu/art/. The Art Department is set to host an Open House in the spring of 2024 for students and their parents interested in the art program at Nicholls State University. For more information, please contact [email protected]. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA: Payton Suire Coordinator for Media Relations and Publications, 985.448.4141 OR [email protected]

