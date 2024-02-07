Cleanup continues in Nova Scotia after massive multi-day winter storm

Schools, offices and non-essential businesses remained closed Tuesday in hard-hit Cape Breton as crews tried to clear snow-covered roads after a historic multi-day storm battered parts of Nova Scotia.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is under a local state of emergency after the low pressure system dumped 150 centimeters of snow in some areas. Other communities from Halifax to the island were hit with anywhere from 40 to 100 centimeters.

Premier Tim Houston has warned it could be days before some rural roads are cleared, but help was on the way from New Brunswick and PEIHe also turned to the federal government for help.

In a news release, Ottawa said it is providing equipment to clear snow from Cape Breton Highlands National Park and the Canadian Coast Guard will provide airlift to help deliver critical supplies and evacuate stranded and at-risk people.

There were only about 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers still out in the dark Tuesday morning, but some restoration times weren't until Wednesday afternoon.

Workers at the arena at Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton are shown on Tuesday. (Craig Paisley/CBC) A wheel loader clears snow in Sydney, NS, on February 6, 2024. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Cape Breton Regional Police Const. Gary Fraser said Tuesday that major roads in the CBRM were mostly clear and passable, while some side roads were starting to open.

He said people should stay off the roads unless they absolutely have to travel.

“We're getting calls for cars, to and from hospitals and other businesses, from employees,” Fraser told CBC's Cape Breton Morning Information. “We have to emphasize that we cannot transport people to and from their place of business and tie up our resources.”

Guy Deveau, executive director of maintenance and operations with the provincial Department of Public Works, said most roads cleared by provincial plows would reopen later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

“No idea how we're going to do that.” Cape Breton tries to dig Myrna Murphy believes this is the worst snowstorm Cape Breton has ever seen. The Sydney, NS, resident says she and her neighbors are checking on each other as they try to clear the snow.

However, it may be Friday before isolated and gravel roads are plowed.

“A road with significant traffic can take much longer than expected,” Deveau saidCape Breton Morning Information.

Lack of fuel

John Phalen, CBRM public works manager, said several gas stations in the Sydney area were running out of fuel.

He said that the wholesale factory from which the municipality receives oil has been closed since Friday.

“We have some fuel that's in storage that we're using, but it's all running low now,” he said.Cape Breton Morning Information. “We are using a lot of fuel for this operation.”

Provincial government offices in Inverness andVictoria Counties and Cape Breton Regional Municipality were closed on Tuesday, as was the Cape Breton University campus.

There was too a number of impacts on health services in the northern and eastern areas.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the low-pressure system that arrived in the region on Friday had not yet exited Tuesday, but its impacts would continue to ease.

In many parts of the province there was a chance of flurries on Tuesday, but no more than two centimeters of snow was expected.