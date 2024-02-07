Focusing on children's mental health





As part of Children's Mental Health Week, counselor Andrei Czolak visited Cardinal Newman School to hear stories from students who have received counseling and find out how it has affected their mental health. Children's Mental Health Weekrunning from 5 to 11 February, is a national awareness event that aims to empower, equip and give a voice to all children and young people in the UK. This year's theme is My Voice Matters, focused on giving children and young people the tools to express themselves and work together to help improve self-esteem, community spirit and overall mental health and wellbeing. School Counseling Pilot The visit was also organized to discuss a new pilot project for the provision of school counseling with the Brighton & Hove Citizens group. Working with city schools, it was proposed to introduce a pilot project to provide counseling to our youth who are struggling with their mental health in city high schools. The aim is to raise it for the academic year starting in September. The pilot will be evaluated throughout the year and will inform how we continue to provide guidance support in schools, benefiting young people across Brighton & Hove by giving them the tools they need to help them lead successful lives. happy and healthy. Investing in mental health support Councilor Czolak, lead member of the school's mental health council said: “In recent years, an increasing number of pupils have encountered difficulties with their mental health and wellbeing. The evidence is clear, this is having a devastating impact on school attendance and achievement across the country and is a barrier to our children and young people enjoying a happy, healthy and fulfilling start to life. It is essential that we provide young people with a safe environment to talk when they are feeling down or facing challenges to their mental wellbeing. “This Children's Mental Health Week and as part of our ongoing commitment, I am delighted that a new pilot is being proposed which will improve current mental health services within schools so that children across Brighton & Hove can have access to ongoing support when they need it most. “Council budgets across the country have been stretched and we have had to make many difficult decisions. However, investment in our mental health services will be essential to ensure our children and young people can lead happy lives and healthy now and in the future. “I would like to thank the Citizens of Brighton & Hove who organized the visit to Cardinal Newman School and spoke to me about their campaign to improve mental health support in schools. To see so many students who are committed to ensuring that they and their peers for them to have better access the support has been really inspiring.” Mental health support for under 18s If you or someone you know is under 18 and requires local mental health support: There is also help and support for using the Internet safely:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/news/2024/focussing-childrens-mental-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos